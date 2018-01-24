Le'Veon Bell Says He and Steelers Are in a 'Good Spot' on Contract Talks

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell said at the Pro Bowl that he and the team are in a "good spot" in contract talks, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Fowler added that Bell and the Steelers have been talking since the end of their season.

Per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Bell also said Pittsburgh has already given him an extension offer and that the two parties are a "lot closer than last year."

Bell's return to Pittsburgh is hardly guaranteed. Peter King of The MMQB speculated that Bell would go to the highest bidder in free agency, listing the Oakland Raiders as a potential suitor for the running back.

The Steelers don't have to let Bell hit free agency, of course, either by agreeing to an extension with the superstar or slapping the franchise tag on him for the second straight year. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported in December that "it's seen as a foregone conclusion that [the Steelers] will be applying the franchise tag on the All-Pro for a second straight year."

Hitting the 25-year-old Bell with the tag would cost the Steelers around $14.5 million, per Fowler, though Bell told Fowler he would consider sitting out the 2018 season or even retiring if the team went that route.

"Value me," Bell said when asked what he wanted from the Steelers. "Just get the numbers straight, exactly where we want them. I'm not going to settle for anything. I know what I do and what I bring to the table. I'm not going out here getting the ball 400 times if I'm not getting what I feel I'm valued at."

Bell is one of the most dynamic playmakers in football. He rushed 321 times for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns in 2017, adding 85 receptions for 655 yards and another two scores. His ability to make plays in both the run and pass games makes him the ultimate weapon, and his patient running style and durability to shoulder a workhorse level of touches make him a true feature back.

Bell is likely to get a huge offer from a team in free agency if he hits the open market. The fascinating aspect will be if the Steelers are willing to offer enough to retain him and if they'll risk using the franchise tag a second time to keep him in Pittsburgh.