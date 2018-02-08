2018 Olympics: Winter Event Locations, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2018

GANGNEUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 28: A general view of the Gangneung Ice Arena on February 28, 2017 in Gangneun, South Korea. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will officially kick off on Friday with the opening ceremony ahead of two-and-a-half weeks of the highest-quality sporting action.

2,952 athletes representing 92 different countries will compete in 102 events across 15 sports, including figure skating, skiing and bobsleigh.

Thirteen different venues will play host to the events, eight located in the the mountain resort of Alpensia, where the outdoor athletes will compete, and five in the coastal city of Gangneung, home to the indoor events. 

A full list of the venues can be found at PyeongChang2018.com, the official website for the Games.

In the United States, NBC will provide full coverage of the action from Pyeongchang, while the BBC will host the action across its television channels and website for the duration of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Events at the Gangneung Ice Arena will likely be closely tracked as the venue is set to host the short track speed skating and ever-popular figure skating events. 

Russia dominated the figure skating at the 2014 Games in Sochi, claiming five of the 15 medals up for grabs, including three golds.

TOPSHOT - Actress Katerina Lechou, performing a high priestess lights the olympic torch, at The Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on October 31, 2017, during the handover ceremony of the Olympic flame for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/Getty Images

Indeed, the hosts finished the last Winter Olympics atop the medal table having claimed 13 golds, 11 silvers and nine bronze, per ESPN.

However, since the last Games, Russia has been embroiled in a doping scandal that has seen them stripped of 13 medals from Sochi 2014 and banned from the Pyeongchang Games, per Murad Ahmed and Max Seddon of the Financial Times.

Athletes from Russia deemed to be clean will be able to appear under a neutral flag. But in the easiest prediction for the 2018 Winter Olympics, Russia will not be topping the medal table in Pyeongchang.

That obviously then begs the question of which country will be most successful in 2018.

Sports data analysts Gracenote have predicted that Germany will top the medal table, with Norway second and the United States third.

SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 06: Nathan Chen competes in the Men's Free Skate during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 6, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It is in the figure skating events where the absence of Russia will be most keenly felt given their dominance at recent Winter Olympics—they have claimed 14 of the 26 gold medals available in the past six Games. 

Per Christine Brennan of USA Today, the United States have a potential gold banker in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Games in the shape of Nathan Chen. 

He will face significant competition from Japan's defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, but the 18-year-old is arguably Team USA's best medal hope for Pyeongchang 2018.  

Related

    Guide to 2018 Winter Olympics 🏅

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    Guide to 2018 Winter Olympics 🏅

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    British Bobsledder to Miss Winter Olympics After Stroke

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    British Bobsledder to Miss Winter Olympics After Stroke

    USA TODAY
    via USA TODAY

    Olympic Skier Dies in Training Accident at 35

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    Olympic Skier Dies in Training Accident at 35

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    100 Days Out, Shiffrin Aiming Higher Than Ever

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    100 Days Out, Shiffrin Aiming Higher Than Ever

    Tom Weir
    via Bleacher Report