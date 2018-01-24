FSU QB Deondre Francois No Longer Under Investigation After Domestic Dispute

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is no longer under investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department following a domestic violence allegation on Tuesday night.

Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel shared the news on the quarterback after WTXL reported Francois called police after a disagreement with his ex-girlfriend, but the two provided varying accounts of what happened inside the residence.

The Seminoles' QB told police his ex-girlfriend arrived at the house and started an argument while he was watching television with a friend. He explained the situation only turned physical when he tried to carry her outside after she starting breaking things, per WTXL.

Meanwhile, the woman reportedly told officers she's nine weeks pregnant with Francois' child—he said the woman has "been known to lie" and hasn't provided "any documentation to prove" the pregnancy—and that he "broke the bedroom door, picked her up, threw her onto the ground, cut her forearm and tried to physically kick her out of the home."

A witness provided a sworn statement saying Francois only made contact with his ex-girlfriend after she began to smash items in the home.

The woman said she didn't want to pursue charges following the incident. Police didn't make an arrest due to the conflicting versions of events.

TMZ Sports identified the other individual in the house as Zaquandre White, a running back on the Florida State football team.

Francois only appeared in one game for the Seminoles during the 2017 campaign before suffering a season-ending knee injury.