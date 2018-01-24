WWE Royal Rumble 2019 to Be Held at Chase Field in Phoenix

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2018

Arizona Diamondbacks players gets ready for fielding drills during a workout at Chase Field, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Phoenix, as the team gets ready for a National League wild card playoff baseball game. The Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

WWE announced Wednesday that the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will be held at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The 2019 Rumble will occur on Jan. 27, 2019, marking the first time the event has ever been held inside a baseball stadium.

Chase Field has been the home of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks since their inaugural season in 1998, and it is equipped with a retractable roof.

As has become commonplace for WWE's "Big Four" pay-per-views, the Royal Rumble will be accompanied by several other events in the Phoenix area.

NXT TakeOver, Raw and SmackDown Live will take place on Jan. 26, Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, 2019, respectively at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

The 2013 Royal Rumble emanated from Phoenix in 2013 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, which was then called the US Airways Center.

At that event, John Cena won the Royal Rumble match and The Rock defeated CM Punk for the WWE Championship.

The 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will occur Sunday in Philadelphia, and it will be highlighted by both the men's Royal Rumble match and the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

