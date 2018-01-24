A-League Round 18 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Tony Feder/Getty Images

The two marquee fixtures of Round 18 of the A-League season are both set to be played in Australia's sporting capital, Melbourne, with the top four sides on the table all set to go head-to-head.



Thursday night sees the second-place Newcastle Jets take on a Melbourne City side who sit just four points behind them in third place on the ladder at AAMI Park.



City are coming off one of their best performances of the campaign last week, when they steamrolled Adelaide United 5-0 at home.



The Jets' result last week was the biggest surprise of the weekend, as they lost 3-2 at home to the cellar-dwelling Wellington Phoenix.



Last week's results see City installed as firm favourites at $2.10 AUD on the betting lines, while the Jets are out at $3.25 and the draw is $3.60, according to AustralianGambling.



While Thursday's fixture is more important in terms of the competition ladder, Friday's Grand Final rematch between Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC has just as much on the line for two of the biggest clubs in the country.



After losing to the Sky Blues in a penalty shootout in last year's decider, Victory started off the season slowly, failing to register a win until the seventh round, but they have managed to turn that form around and now sit in fourth place.



Sydney's efforts this season have been quite remarkable, winning 12 of 17 games, and they are deserved favourites ($2.37) to topple their rivals, who are $2.80 to win at Etihad Stadium.



The tightest betting match of the round comes up on Saturday, when the Phoenix are $2.50 to register their second win in a row, but just their fourth of the season, when they host Adelaide ($2.60).



Central Coast Mariners sit just three points outside the top six, so a win against Brisbane Roar at home on Saturday night is crucial to their chances of securing their first finals berth since 2014.



The hosts are $2.10 to get that win, while Brisbane are at $3.50 to cause an upset.



A tight match is also predicted in Western Australia on Sunday night, when Perth Glory will be aiming to bounce back from last week's defeat to Brisbane with a win over Western Sydney Wanderers.



The Wanderers were poor against Victory last week, losing 3-0 at home—a result that saw pressure mount on their coach Josep Gombau. Gombau's charges are $2.63 to secure the three points at NIB stadium, with Perth at $2.50.