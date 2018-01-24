WWE Royal Rumble 2018: Greatest Superstars Never to Win Battle Royal

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Not everyone can win the Royal Rumble match three times like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Not everyone can be in the right place at the right time like Sheamus or Alberto Del Rio.

Not everyone is tapped for future success like John Cena, Roman Reigns or Batista.

Unfortunately, the history of WWE's Royal Rumble match is littered with iconic stars and all-time greats who have not had the fortune or honor of winning the bout and etching their names in the history books.

From former world champions to a pop culture phenomenon, the illustrious history of the Rumble match is made up of missed opportunities and Superstars whose sparkling resumes are missing that one victory in the annual extravaganza.

Ahead of Sunday's Royal Rumble, where 29 Superstars will experience the agony of defense and be forced to wait another year for their shot at immortality, relive these eight all-timers whose lack of victory in the bout is the one prominent blemish on their records.