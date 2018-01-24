Cam Newton, Panthers Didn't Violate Concussion Protocol, Per NFL, NFLPA

Bill Feig/Associated Press

A joint review by the NFL and its players association determined the Carolina Panthers properly used the league's concussion protocol on quarterback Cam Newton during the team's 31-26 playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints during Wild Card Weekend.

Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network passed along a statement about the probe's findings.

"Mr. Newton was properly evaluated for a concussion in the sideline medical tent and did not sustain a concussion," the review found.

Newton took a hard hit from Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata early in the fourth quarter and was slow to get up. He was taken into the tent for evaluation and quickly cleared to return, which raised questions about the concussion protocol's proper use.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said sideline doctors were more focused on a potential eye injury than a head injury following the play.

"He actually got poked in the eye," Rivera told reporters. "They took him in there as a precautionary just to make sure, but when he was sitting on the ground, they were trying to wipe whatever when he got popped. So that's what that was."

Carolina interim general manager Marty Hurney said the team "did everything the right way" despite outside criticism, per Joseph Person and Anna Douglas of the Charlotte Observer.

"He took a hit. But when he walked off and he told the trainers he got poked in the eye, then they did take him into the tent and checked him for a concussion, which he did not have," he said. "And it was really getting poked in the eye."

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN provided comments from NFL vice president Joe Lockhart about how the situation played out.

"This highlights the challenge that reporters and commentators have, needing to immediately draw conclusions without any of the facts," he said. "This is a lesson for all: You jump to conclusions at your own peril."

NFL chief doctor Allen Sills also criticized the reaction to the situation.

"This points out something important," Sills said, per Rapoport." That armchair doctors at home cannot make a concussion diagnosis on video alone. ... I think this shows how irresponsible people can be in offering an opinion without the facts."

As a result of the review, the Panthers won't face any discipline. The Seattle Seahawks were fined $100,000 for improper use of the concussion protocol on quarterback Russell Wilson in November.