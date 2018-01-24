Australian Open 2018 Men's Semi-Final: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Kyle Edmund and Hyeon Chung will make their Grand Slam semi-final debuts on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at the 2018 Australian Open.

Edmund will take on sixth seed Marin Cilic, before Chung faces the unenviable task of facing No. 2 seed and five-time champion in Melbourne Roger Federer.

Read on for previews of the two clashes, complete with schedule and viewing information for each:

Marin Cilic vs. Kyle Edmund

Date: Thursday, January 25

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Eurosport1 (UK) and ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: EurosportPlayer (UK), Tennis Channel Everywhere (U.S.), WatchESPN (U.S.)

Cilic beat Rafael Nadal in five sets in his quarter-final, albeit the Spaniard retired in the decider with the score finishing 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 2-0.

Tennis writer Gaspar Ribeiro Lanca believes the Croatian has not been given the credit he deserves because of the manner in which Nadal exited the match:

Had the 29-year-old not pushed so hard, though, the contest could have ended much earlier and quite differently.

He'll have his work cut out for him again on Thursday, though, when he takes on Edmund.

The 23-year-old showcased his power and aggression to beat No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last round, per Eurosport UK:

According to BBC Sport's Piers Newbery, Edmund and Cilic are first and second for most forehand winners in this year's tournament with 127 and 115, respectively, so there should be plenty of quality on show when they face off.

Per Newbery, Edmund is relishing the occasion: "There's no reason why I can't go out there and put a good level on the court, enjoy the occasion again. A semis of a Grand Slam, it's a great feeling. I'll just try to take it in my stride as best as I can."

Roger Federer vs. Hyeon Chung

Date: Friday, January 26

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Eurosport 1 (UK) and ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), Tennis Channel Everywhere (U.S.), WatchESPN (U.S.)

In his quarter-final, Chung overcame fellow surprise package of the competition, Tennys Sandgren, having previously knocked out Novak Djokovic and fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

The Open's official Twitter account shared his interview after reaching the semi-finals:

Chung's coolness and composure on court belies his 21 years, and he has already drawn comparisons with the man he beat, Djokovic, thanks to his impressive athleticism and defensive ability.

Meanwhile, Federer saw off Tomas Berdych on Wednesday to book his place in the semi-final.

As Christopher Clarey of the New York Times demonstrated, the Swiss maestro is far more experienced at this level than the other semi-finalists:

His experience will no doubt hand him the edge on Friday, but he needs to be wary against Chung.

Federer endured a lacklustre start to his match with Berdych, and doing so against a player like Chung with nothing to fear could see him punished much more severely than the Czech managed.

He'll need to put in a stronger performance if he's to ensure his passage to the final.