WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 23

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE champion and a Viper were spotlighted Tuesday night as the company presented the final SmackDown Live on the road to Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view extravaganza.

AJ Styles was more tenacious and determined than we have seen him in weeks, while Randy Orton sent a message, loudly and clearly, to the 29 other Superstars who will share the ring with him in the annual Royal Rumble match.

Not quite as lucky was the team of Rusev and Aiden English, whose popularity has not guaranteed victory.

WWE Creative's subpar efforts just days before a massive pay-per-view offering earned them the same dubious status as Rusev Day.

Delve deeper into the Superstars and entities that defined Tuesday's broadcast and find out why they are recognized as the biggest winners and losers of the January 23 episode.