NFL Draft 2018: 1st-Round Order and Top Prospects Contending for No. 1 Pick

It's only fitting the 2018 NFL draft class features a handful of quarterbacks who could come off the board with the No. 1 overall pick, because the position downright dominates the slot.

Since 2009, six quarterbacks have come off the board first overall, with some such as Cam Newton having instant success, while others such as Sam Bradford have taken interesting paths so far.

This year is especially interesting, though, because it isn't easy to see which way a team like the Cleveland Browns will lean. Not only does Cleveland boast the first pick, it clutches No. 4 and has plenty of options at both—and the allure of a trade is always there, especially in a class where a handful of quarterbacks could come off the board in the top 10.

Below, let's take a look at the updated order with the New England Patriots-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl now set and zoom closer on prospects who could come off the board at No. 1.

2018 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Indianapolis Colts: Derwin James, S, Florida State

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans): Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

5. Denver Broncos: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

6. New York Jets: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

8. Chicago Bears: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

*9. San Francisco 49ers: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

*10. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

11. Miami Dolphins: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

13. Washington Redskins: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

14. Green Bay Packers: Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU

15. Arizona Cardinals: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

16. Baltimore Ravens: Harold Landry, DE/OLB, Boston College

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

18. Seattle Seahawks: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

19. Dallas Cowboys: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

20. Detroit Lions: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

21. Buffalo Bills: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

23. Los Angeles Rams: Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

24. Carolina Panthers: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

25. Tennessee Titans: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

26. Atlanta Falcons: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

27. New Orleans Saints: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcus Davenport, DE/OLB, UTSA

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

30. Minnesota Vikings: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

32. New England Patriots: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, EDGE, Oklahoma

*Depicts tiebreakers to be decided by a coin flip. Pick Nos. 31 and 32 will be determined by playoff results.

No. 1 Pick Contenders

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

It's been a long time since a running back came off the board at No. 1, yet the recent resurgence of the position paired with an elite talent makes it quite possible this year.

Recent early-round picks like Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley have all provided major impacts and been well worth the investments, helping key the resurgence.

Yet Penn State's Saquon Barkley might be more talented than all of them.

Barkley just ran for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns on a 5.9 per-carry average a year removed from going for 1,496 and 18 on 5.5. Oddly enough, the NFL drafts more on upside than it does production, which Barkley has plenty of as well.

Before going on to explain that Barkley is a reliable producer in the passing game and a threat to score with the ball in his hands from anywhere on the field, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah wrote the following about the No. 1 player on his big board: "Barkley is one of the most dynamic running backs to enter the NFL in the last decade. He's built like a brick house, with an extremely thick/muscular lower body. On inside runs, he's quick to press the line of scrimmage before stopping, sorting and then exploding through the hole."

The fact the Browns have a pair of picks high in the draft seem to increase the chances they roll the dice on a dynamic, offense-changing player like Barkley. Not only does he have the ability to carry the load, he's quite the way to help along a rookie quarterback if the team goes that route a few picks later.

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

When it comes to a defender capable of coming off the board at No. 1, look no farther than NC State's Bradley Chubb.

Chubb will have Myles Garrett comparisons chasing him throughout the process, though it's only right he's compared to the No. 1 pick from a year ago. Standing at 6'4" and 275 pounds, Chubb is a unit-changing presence who can fit multiple schemes and excel with his athleticism.

The winner of the Bronko Nagurski Award after a 10-sack season, even ESPN's Mel Kiper thinks Chubb could be worthy of the first pick.

"You could make the argument [Chubb] is the best player in the draft," Kiper said, according to ESPN.com's Mike Wells. "He's not that far off from being the No. 1 guy in the draft. He had two great years back-to-back. He's got a great attitude, great approach. He's not the elite talent that [2017 No. 1 overall draft pick] Myles Garrett is, but he's more consistent and more on a daily basis gave you everything he had against the run and the pass."

But again, Chubb's chances could come down to the Browns. Should they trade out, a team is likely moving up for a quarterback. But the Browns could also see the value in using a luxury pick to slap Chubb and Garrett on the same defensive unit, which has to be a scary thought for the rest of the AFC North.

The Quarterbacks

One of three quarterbacks seems like they could come off the board at No. 1 right now.

Sam Darnold out of USC is one, with Wyoming's Josh Allen another. Then there is Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, who is about as polarizing as Allen.

Granted, they're all polarizing in one fashion or another. Darnold is a tough sell for some because although he looks the part, he only managed 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over his final year with the Trojans. The upside with Darnold has come into the debate in most circles, though someone like Jeremiah compares him to Tony Romo.

Allen has his critics, because though he's giant at 6'5" and 233 pounds, his production in 2017 fell off the proverbial cliff, dipping more than 1,000 passing yards and 12 touchdowns compared to his effort from 2016.

That hasn't stopped Kiper from mocking him first overall to Cleveland, though, and Allen impressed some with his interviews at the Senior Bowl:

Then there's Mayfield.

Some will criticize the personality or off-field side of things, but there's no question the Oklahoma product is a force on the field one year removed from throwing for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns against six interceptions with another 311 yards and five scores as a rusher. Upside, obviously, is a major talking point considering the ways Mayfield can keep plays alive with his feet or take the ball upfield himself.

One could say the Browns can't go wrong either way with any of the guys at No. 1. If the draft process and idea for the team is built around a prospect, it'll take years to know if he is the right guy or not. But for now, all three have a good chance at coming off the board first overall, though it'll come down to how Cleveland evaluates and plans for the position.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com.