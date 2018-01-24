Pro Bowl Teams 2018: Starters, Replacements for AFC, NFC Rosters

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

As is tradition, the 2018 Pro Bowl is an interesting distraction for fans as they await another Super Bowl.

This time around, the game in Orlando won't feature players from the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. Call it a nice mix of old and new—most expected the Patriots to emerge from the weaker AFC, while most understandably didn't think the Eagles could emerge alive without Carson Wentz.

Now the typical replacement drama has dominated the conversation ahead of the Pro Bowl game itself. Players injured or otherwise have dropped out of the game, making way for other players to hop aboard and partake in the action.

Let's look at the full roster and game info below as players arrive and start up practices.

2018 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, January 28

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

National TV: ABC and ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

AFC Roster

Offense

QB Tom Brady, New England (I)*

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (I)

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh

QB Alex Smith, Kansas City (R)

QB Derek Carr, Oakland (R)

RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh*

RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City

RB LeSean McCoy, Buffalo

FB James Develin, New England (I)*

FB Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh (R)

WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh*

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston (I)

WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati (I)

WR Jarvis Landry, Miami (R)

WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis (R)

WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City (I)*

TE Rob Gronkowski, New England (I)

TE Delanie Walker, Tennessee (R)

TE Jack Doyle, Indianapolis (R)

OT Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh*

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee*

OT Donald Penn, Oakland (I)

OT Russell Okung, Los Angeles Chargers (R)

G Kelechi Osemele, Oakland*

G David DeCastro, Pittsburgh*

G Richie Incognito, Buffalo

C Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh*

C Rodney Hudson, Oakland

Defense

DE Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (I)*

DE Calais Campbell, Jacksonville (I)*

DE Khalil Mack, Oakland (I)

DE Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (R)

DE Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville (R)

DE Cameron Hayward, Pittsburgh (R)

DT Geno Atkins, Cincinnati*

DT Jurrell Casey, Tennessee*

DT Malik Jackson, Jacksonville

OLB Von Miller, Denver*

OLB Jadeveon Clowney, Texans (I)*

OLB Terrell Suggs, Baltimore

OLB Telvin Smith, Jacksonville (R)

ILB C.J. Mosley, Baltimore*

ILB Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh (I)

LB Joe Schobert, Cleveland (R)

CB A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville*

CB Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville*

CB Aqib Talib, Denver

CB Casey Heyward, Los Angeles Chargers

FS Eric Weddle, Baltimore*

SS Reshad Jones, Miami*

SS Micah Hyde, Buffalo (I)

SS Kevin Byard, Tennessee (R)

Special Teams

K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh*

P Brett Kern, Tennessee*

Returner: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City*

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England (I)*

Special Teamer: Brynden Trawick, Tennessee (R)

NFC Roster

Offense

QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia (I)*

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle

QB Drew Brees, New Orleans

QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (R)

RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

RB Mark Ingram, New Orleans

FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota*

WR Julio Jones, Atlanta (I)*

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans

WR Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona (I)

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay (R)

WR Doug Baldwin, Seattle (R)

TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia (I)*

TE Jimmy Graham, Seattle (I)

TE Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota (R)

TE Jason Witten, Dallas (R)

OT Tyron Smith, Dallas (I)*

OT Trent Williams, Washington (I)*

OT Lane Johnson, Philadelphia (I)

OT Joe Staley, San Francisco (R)

OT Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams (R)

OT Duane Brown, Seattle (R)

G Zack Martin, Dallas (I)*

G Brandon Books, Philadelphia (I)*

G Brandon Scherff, Washington (I)

G Trai Turner, Carolina (R)

G T.J. Lang, Detroit (R)

G Larry Warford, New Orleans (R)

C Alex Mack, Atlanta*

C Travis Frederick, Dallas

Defense

DE Everson Griffen, Minnesota (I)*

DE Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas*

DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

DE Michael Bennett, Seattle (R)

DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (I)*

DT Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia (I)*

DT Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay

DT Mike Daniels, Green Bay (R)

DT Linval Joseph, Minnesota (R)

OLB Chandler Jones, Arizona*

OLB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington*

OLB Anthony Barr, Minnesota (I)

OLB Thomas Davis, Carolina (R)

ILB Luke Kuechly, Carolina (I)*

ILB Bobby Wagner, Seattle (I)

ILB Deion Jones, Atlanta (R)

ILB Kwon Alexander, Tampa Bay (R)

CB Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota*

CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona*

CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans

CB Darius Slay, Detroit

FS Earl Thomas, Seattle*

SS Landon Collins, New York Giants (I)*

SS Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia (I)

SS Harrison Smith, Minnesota (R)

SS Keanu Neal, Atlanta (R)

Special Teams

K Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams (I)*

K Graham Gano, Carolina (R)

P Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams*

Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams*

Special Teamer: Budda Baker, Arizona*

(I) = won't play. (R) = replacement. * = starter. Via NFL.com.

The replacement list is a fun one to look at each year.

Over in the NFC, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff will replace Wentz after a breakout sophomore campaign featuring 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will replace one of Wentz's favorite targets, Zach Ertz. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson sees a combination of guys fill his spot, with New Orleans Saints guard Larry Warford filling in for Brandon Brooks.

On defense, Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph takes the place of Fletcher Cox, while Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal suits up in place of Malcolm Jenkins.

The Eagles had a fun time making sure everyone understood their players wouldn't make it to Orlando:

Over in the AFC, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will replace Tom Brady—an interesting move after he had a down year of sorts with only 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 15 games.

In Carr's backfield, Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix replaces James Develin. Rob Gronkowski obviously got a nod, with Jack Doyle of the Indianapolis Colts filling in. Over on special teams, Brynden Trawick of the Tennessee Titans replaces Matthew Slater.

The nice thing about replacement players is it gives fans a closer look at guys they might not know much about—yet.

Obviously, this doesn't hold true for a guy like Carr, but think about the aforementioned Neal. Far from a household name so far, the 2016 first-round pick by the Falcons has quietly put on a show for the team that invested in him, as Kelsey Conway of the team's official website documented:

It's the same story over in the AFC, where most might not know the name of safety Kevin Byard, who got an All-Pro nod after tying for the league lead in interceptions with eight.

Or how about the aforementioned Trawick, who joined the team a year ago and wound up leading the Titans in tackles on special teams.

When it comes time to make a prediction on an exhibition like this, one can expect two things—plenty of scoring and the more talented team to win.

It sounds basic, and it is when it comes to the Pro Bowl. It often comes down to quarterbacks, which clearly favors the NFC this year. The trio of Carr, Ben Roethlisberger and Alex Smith isn't bad by any means, but it also isn't Goff, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees.

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Think about Wilson's do-it-all skill set. He had to suffer 43 sacks behind a bad offensive line in 2017, yet he still led the team in rushing with 586 yards on top of his 3,983 passing yards and 34 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Now he gets to sit back and lean on Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Todd Gurley.

Or look at Brees, who not only has both of his star running backs in attendance but also gets to lob passes at his favorite target, Michael Thomas, not to mention Doug Baldwin and others.

Seeking a bit of revenge for a loss one year ago, look for the NFC to light up the scoreboard at Camping World Stadium as Brees and Wilson put on a show.