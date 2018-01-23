Russell Westbrook Says Paul George Not Being an All-Star Is 'Outrageous'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Paul George was not selected to the NBA All-Star Game in his first year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a decision his teammate, Russell Westbrook, called "outrageous."

The league's reigning MVP described his position after Tuesday's 109-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets, via Royce Young of ESPN.com:

"It's outrageous in my opinion," Westbrook said. "... It doesn't make any sense. A guy who leads the league in steals, competes every night, top two at his position. It don't make any sense."

George had been an All-Star in four of his last five years with the Indiana Pacers, the only exception being when his leg injury limited him to just six regular-season games.

Though his scoring has dropped slightly this year while having to share the load with Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and others, he still entered Tuesday averaging 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. He led the NBA with 93 total steals while ranking sixth in the league with 2.5 defensive win shares, per Basketball Reference.

The 27-year-old also continues to improve as a shooter, currently knocking down a career-high 42.9 percent of his shots from three-point range.

Despite his success on both ends of the court and the fact the Thunder are fifth in the Western Conference with a 27-20 record, he didn't earn a spot in the All-Star Game.

To add even more insult to the situation, Victor Oladipo—who was part of the package sent to the Pacers in return for George—earned his first All-Star selection while representing the Eastern Conference.

While Oklahoma City is still likely happy with George's production, the snub has to be disappointing for the veteran player.