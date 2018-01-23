WWE Mixed Match Challenge: Miz, Asuka vs. Big E, Carmella Winner and Reaction

Credit: WWE.com

The second week of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge brought fans two of the odder pairings in the tournament, as newly crowned intercontinental champion The Miz teamed with the undefeated Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka, to battle The New Day's Big E and Miss Money in the Bank herself, Carmella.

The Hollywood A-Lister would look to make it two straight victories, while Big E and Carmella hoped to spoil Asuka's unblemished win-loss record.

Which team would succeed, living to see another week of competition?

The Miz and Asuka vs. Big E and Carmella

Miz and Asuka argued early over who would start the match for their team. Ultimately, the IC champion won out and paired off with Big E.

When Carmella and Asuka tagged into the match, the former was too intimidated to face off against The Empress of Tomorrow, quickly tagging back out to her partner.

Miz wore down Big E, but the powerhouse of The New Day fired back with a belly-to-belly suplex that sent the A-Lister across the ring.

The action broke down mid-match, leaving Miz and Asuka with their opponents on their knees before them. As chants of "Yes" broke out, the Raw Superstars unloaded with unforgiving kicks about the chest and body of their opponents.

Ultimately, Asuka would trap a screaming Carmella in the cross armbreaker and force a tapout for the impressive and convincing win.

Result

The Miz and Asuka defeated Big E and Carmella

Grade

B+

Analysis

Whereas last week's match was a straightforward battle between accomplished in-ring workers, this match gave fans a taste of the entertainment value that exists between the mixed-match teams.

Miz and Asuka's undeniable charisma lept off the screen and smacked the viewer in the face, their chemistry so much more electrifying than even the most optimistic could have imagined. The moment when they unleashed with those kicks to their opponents was phenomenal, and Miz's arrogance was on full, glorious display.

A fun match that showcased the promise and potential of the tournament.

And the right team went over to boot.

Kudos to Carmella and Big E for taking the team seriously and coordinating their outfits, though.