WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 23

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division has undergone change over the past couple of days. WWE.com announced Enzo Amore's release Tuesday following allegations of sexual assault, which means the division is without a champion.

Daniel Bryan opened the show by announcing a new general manager for 205 Live would be named next week and that person will address the situation with the title as their first official act.

This not only means there won't be a cruiserweight match at The Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but it also led to this week's show being heavily altered.

WWE likely planned a few segments involving The Zo Train, Amore and Cedric Alexander, so it had to book replacement matches on the fly.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.