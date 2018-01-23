WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 23

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 23January 23, 2018
The cruiserweight division has undergone change over the past couple of days. WWE.com announced Enzo Amore's release Tuesday following allegations of sexual assault, which means the division is without a champion.
Daniel Bryan opened the show by announcing a new general manager for 205 Live would be named next week and that person will address the situation with the title as their first official act.
This not only means there won't be a cruiserweight match at The Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but it also led to this week's show being heavily altered.
WWE likely planned a few segments involving The Zo Train, Amore and Cedric Alexander, so it had to book replacement matches on the fly.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. TJP, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese
- Following Bryan's announcement, no mention was made of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari being in a stable together. WWE may have had TJP step in for Drew Gulak just so people didn't think The Zo Train was still a thing.
- Metalik is kind of like La Parka. He looks like he would be too big to do some of the moves he performs, but he always makes them look effortless.
- Kalisto's spin kick didn't even come close to making contact with Daivari's head. The Persian Lion saved it by selling the hit better than expected.
- TJP went ballistic after the match was over, but Nese shoved him to the mat and told him to cool off.
The first match of the night saw all three masked cruiserweights join forces to battle TJP, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.
Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik use a similar style, but TJP, Nese and Daivari represent three different forms of wrestling. TJP uses his quickness, Nese is a powerhouse and Daivari is a brawler.
The pace was quick from start to finish, so the action was fun and exciting even if a few moments felt rushed. Kalisto had a couple of sloppy spots due to everyone going a little too fast.
The final few minutes of the match saw the luchadors pull out all the stops. All three men hit several high-flying moves to get the crowd hyped up before Dorado won the match with a back handspring stunner on TJP.
Grade: B
Notes and Highlights
Jack Gallagher vs. Hideo Itami
- Gulak delivered a promo from backstage, saying whoever the new GM ends up being needs to follow his vision and do away with all the high-flying moves on 205 Live.
- WWE should have given Itami a run as NXT champion. His injuries kept him from connecting to a large portion of the WWE Universe, and now he is suffering because of it.
- Why don't any of Gallagher's opponents ever use his necktie against him?
Hideo Itami gave a speech before the match saying what happened to The Brian Kendrick was an accident and he respects The Wizard of Odd, but he did not feel the same way about Jack Gallagher.
Itami started their match with a vicious running kick, but it didn't take long before Gallagher used some dirty tactics to take control.
They used a much slower pace than we saw in the previous match, so the crowd was quiet most of the time. Even a short flurry of offense from Itami barely got a reaction.
It's not that these two are bad wrestlers, because they have both proved their worth many times over, but they just don't mesh well enough.
Itami debuted a new finisher to win the match, which was basically another fancy knee strike to the face without being as dangerous as the GTS.
Grade: C
Notes and Highlights
Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali
- Why are so many Superstars recording promos on their phones? Did WWE cut its production budget and eliminate a few camera operators?
- Alexander may rival AJ Styles and Randy Orton for the best dropkick in WWE. The one he hit on Ali early in the match was perfect.
- Ali legitimately hit the apron hard when Alexander countered his springboard. How he wasn't bleeding is a mystery.
- Alexander should be using the Spanish fly as his finisher. It looks so much cooler than his Lumbar Check.
The main event of the night saw Alexander battle a man he has been partners with on numerous occasions, Mustafa Ali.
Both men like to use their speed and agility to keep their opponents off balance, so expectations of an exciting contest were high from the opening bell.
They started slow with some basic holds and counters, but it didn't take long for them to start incorporating flips into their offense.
The crowd woke up as they picked up the pace, especially once they started trading punches and kicks in the middle of the ring.
Alexander scored the win after avoiding the 054 and hitting Ali with his signature Lumbar Check. The two embraced in a show of sportsmanship after the match was over.
Grade: B+
Notes and Highlights