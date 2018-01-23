NCAA Investigating Michigan State for Role in Larry Nassar Scandal

GEOFF ROBINS/Getty Images

The NCAA is investigating Michigan State University for its role in the Larry Nassar scandal.

On Tuesday, Marc Tracy of the New York Times reported the news, noting Nassar was part of the school's faculty for decades and treated its athletes at the time. The former USA Gymnastics team doctor "sexually assaulted scores of female athletes" during his time with the organization and at Michigan State, per Tracy.

According to Tracy's report, members of the Michigan State cross country and softball teams said Nassar abused them, and former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages allegedly covered up some of the accusations against the disgraced doctor.

According to David Jesse and Brian Manzullo of the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State trustee Joel Ferguson apologized Tuesday for statements he made suggesting school president Lou Anna Simon has received support from donors and alumni as a result of the scandal.

Jesse and Manzullo noted Simon is facing pressure to resign from her position "from students, some faculty members and at least one board member."

Jesse noted those voices "grew louder Tuesday as a call for an emergency meeting of MSU's Faculty Senate for a vote of no confidence was raised during a University Council meeting."

Per Jesse's report, Nassar pled guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and could be facing a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Nassar was the team doctor for USA Gymnastics in four different Olympics and has faced sentence hearings throughout the week in a Michigan courtroom. Katie Strang of The Athletic said 190 victims have addressed the court throughout the proceedings, underscoring the breadth of Nassar's abuse.

John Barr of ESPN.com reported chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley were among the USA Gymnastics board members who have resigned as the organization faces mounting criticism for how it handled Nassar and enabled his abuse.

What's more, USA Gymnastics suspended John Geddert, who coached the 2012 Olympic team, as it conducts an investigation.