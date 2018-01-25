By the Numbers: Who Should Be in the 2018 NBA 3-Point Contest?

0 of 8

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

We're not concerned with the players who will be suiting up in the NBA's three-point festivities in Los Angeles at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17. The real-life field is coming together, but we're not going to let that sway our decision-making process.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Stephen Curry won't be participating. He also reported that Klay Thompson will be included in the field two years after winning the competition. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal is in, per the Washington Post's Candace Buckner, while a report from ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski expands the confirmed field to three with Devin Booker.

Should Curry be participating? Do Thompson, Beal and Booker deserve to be representing their squads by pulling balls off racks and quickly firing them at the basket?



We're turning to the numbers to find out, allowing results from the come-to-pass portion of the 2017-18 season to dictate the eight contestants. If you've played in at least 20 games and are among the eight leaders in three-point value added per game, congratulations! Your (fake) ticket is in the mail.

The league as a whole is shooting 36.11 percent from downtown during the current season. Since each successful triple is worth three points, that means they're providing, on average, 1.0833 points per three-point attempt. Subtract a player's actual points per three-point attempt from the average, and you have their value added per attempt. Multiply that by their attempts per game, and you have value added per game.

Simple enough?

We'll still give you an example.

Booker is shooting 38.2 percent from deep for the Phoenix Suns, which means he's scoring 1.146 points per three-point attempt—0.0627 more than average. He's taking an even seven treys per contest, so he's adding 0.4389 value above average per game with his threes.

Is that enough to gain entry to our hypothetical field? You'll find out soon enough.

