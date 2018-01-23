WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 23

1 of 7

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn kicked off Tuesday's show discussing Sunday's Handicap match for the WWE Championship against The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles.

Both Superstars emphatically stated Styles has no chance of leaving Philadelphia with his title. They engaged the audience in a "YEP!" chant before Styles interrupted.

The champion reminded his antagonists that they are not facing just any Superstar. No, they are facing someone phenomenal Sunday night.

Owens and Zayn mocked the champion before challenging him to two singles matches. General manager Daniel Bryan tried to intervene, but Styles cut him off, suggested he is in collusion with Owens and Zayn, and accepted the matches anyway.

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was a fine enough way to kick off the show and set up the singles bouts for later in the show, but at the same time, it felt rather by-the-numbers and inconsequential.

We already knew people suspected Bryan may be in cahoots with Owens and Zayn. Using that as the meat of this segment made it feel unnecessary at best.

Still, Styles vs. Owens and Styles vs. Zayn are not bad ways to close this show out at all.