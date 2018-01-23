WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 23

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 23January 23, 2018
The final SmackDown Live on the road to Royal Rumble featured a ruthlessly aggressive AJ Styles taking out weeks of frustration on both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, sending a message loudly and clearly to the two top contenders to his title.
In doing so, he cost himself a major main event victory.
Though that saga dominated the broadcast, it was not the only one.
Jey Uso squared off with Chad Gable in a preview of their Rumble tag team match, Shinsuke Nakamura battled Baron Corbin and the women of SmackDown shined ahead of the historic women's Rumble bout.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Kick Off the Show
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn kicked off Tuesday's show discussing Sunday's Handicap match for the WWE Championship against The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles.
Both Superstars emphatically stated Styles has no chance of leaving Philadelphia with his title. They engaged the audience in a "YEP!" chant before Styles interrupted.
The champion reminded his antagonists that they are not facing just any Superstar. No, they are facing someone phenomenal Sunday night.
Owens and Zayn mocked the champion before challenging him to two singles matches. General manager Daniel Bryan tried to intervene, but Styles cut him off, suggested he is in collusion with Owens and Zayn, and accepted the matches anyway.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a fine enough way to kick off the show and set up the singles bouts for later in the show, but at the same time, it felt rather by-the-numbers and inconsequential.
We already knew people suspected Bryan may be in cahoots with Owens and Zayn. Using that as the meat of this segment made it feel unnecessary at best.
Still, Styles vs. Owens and Styles vs. Zayn are not bad ways to close this show out at all.
Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable
A week after Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin attacked The Usos during a backstage promo, Gable sought to defeat Jey Uso and build further momentum for him and his partner ahead of their Royal Rumble championship opportunity against the twins.
Uso avenged the assault, though, catching Gable with a hard right hand heading into the commercial break.
Back from the break, former Olympian Gable attempted a moonsault but landed on his feet. The momentary opening allowed the charismatic second-generation star to mount a serious comeback.
Gable caught Uso with a rolling heel kick and delivered a rolling German suplex to score the victory.
Result
Chad Gable defeated Jey Uso
Grade
B
Analysis
Gable is an electrifying performer, and that was on full display here as he meshed with Uso and delivered a fun sprint of a match.
Gable picking up the victory seems to suggest The Usos retain in Philadelphia, but regardless of who wins or loses, the quality of this singles bout and the other performances by both teams suggest the Best 2-out-of-3-Falls match at Royal Rumble may steal the show.
Naomi vs. Liv Morgan
Last week, Liv Morgan upset Naomi, winning a big six-woman tag team match for The Riott Squad. She would have to prove lightning does, in fact, strike twice if she was to leave Tuesday's show victoriously as she squared off with the two-time women's champion.
The athleticism of both women was on display until a momentary distraction by Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott at ringside allowed Morgan to send Naomi face-first into the turnbuckle.
The Welcoming Committee and Becky Lynch appeared on the ramp but did not interfere.
Ultimately, Naomi scored the win.
After the bell, the women hit the ring and took turns tossing each other over the ropes and to the floor—a preview of the Royal Rumble match this Sunday.
Charlotte arrived on the scene and cut a promo ahead of the historic Battle Royal.
Result
Naomi defeated Liv Morgan
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was little more than a last-minute attempt to build buzz for the women's Royal Rumble, a match that does not need it. The excitement for the first-ever bout is about as high as it gets, and delivering a segment where the Superstars take turns throwing each other to the floor feels almost lazy.
The match itself was better than anyone who had seen the early days of Morgan's work in NXT would have imagined. Beating her here suggests she can only win in tag matches with the assistance of her teammates, but given her status as a heel, that is not necessarily a bad thing at this point.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
The rivalry between Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin was renewed Tuesday night, just five days before they square off as part of the annual Royal Rumble bout.
Nakamura frustrated Corbin to the point The Lone Wolf was on his way to the locker room. Instead of running, Corbin actually baited The Artist, delivering a thrust to the throat that allowed the former Money in the Bank winner to seize control heading into the break.
Corbin worked the neck of his opponent, but Nakamura fought back with a fiery babyface comeback.
Nakamura tried for the Kinshasa, but Corbin countered into the Deep Six. A decapitating clothesline nearly earned Corbin the win, but the resilient Nakamura kicked out.
As the action picked up and Nakamura attempted the Kinshasa, Randy Orton came from out of nowhere to drop both competitors with RKOs and stand tall to close the segment.
Result
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin via disqualification
Grade
B
Analysis
This was one of the better Nakamura-Corbin matches to date and was really hitting its stride late. The involvement from Orton late was fun and allowed the 2017 Royal Rumble winner to establish a bit of dominance ahead of Sunday's iconic bout.
The Viper has been conspicuous in his absence over the last few weeks, and this was a nice reintroduction to his unpredictability and the danger he poses in a match where one sudden move can either earn or cost a Superstar victory.
The New Day and Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal, Rusev and Aiden English
Ongoing rivalries meshed Tuesday as New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods teamed with Bobby Roode to face Aiden English, Rusev and Jinder Mahal.
The heels controlled the majority of the bout, but a hot tag to Bobby Roode fueled the babyface comeback.
The action broke down, and Roode picked up the victory for his team.
Result
Bobby Roode and The New Day defeated Jinder Mahal, Rusev and Aiden English
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a fast-paced, action-packed match that was more a series of moves than a structured bout.
It appears as though, for the time being, WWE is content to forge ahead with Roode vs. Mahal. That may not be the most electrifying program the brand has to offer, but it keeps them busy doing something rather than descending into mediocrity.
New Day vs. Rusev and English will produce solid matches and entertaining television if nothing else.
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
Prior to the first of two main events, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced that should Sami Zayn get involved on behalf of Kevin Owens, he will be fired and vice versa.
Styles wasted little time beating down and punishing Owens.
Just moments into the match, The Phenomenal One trapped his opponent in the Calf Crusher and forced a quick tapout.
Styles refused to break the hold as Owens screamed in agony. An injury was teased as Owens writhed in pain at ringside. Back inside the ring, Zayn attacked Styles, brutalizing the champion and leaving him prone prior to the start of the night's final bout.
Result
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens via submission
Grade
A
Analysis
Styles demonstrated a ferocity that he has not since his brutal and violent attack on Shane McMahon prior to last year's WrestleMania.
The teased injury to Owens is a great way to play up recent reports of injury that have kept him off house show lineups. That Corey Graves really played up the potential of a significant injury calls into questions Owens' ability to compete Sunday night.
The attack by Zayn is a great way to put Styles at a disadvantage and create a scenario where a Zayn victory is believable.
AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
Zayn capitalized on a beaten Styles, taking the fight to the champion as medics checked on Owens at ringside.
Styles fought his way back into the match, though, delivering a big springboard forearm to the arena floor heading into the break.
Zayn regained control, planting Styles with a Tornado DDT and trying for the Helluva Kick. Styles caught him, though, and the battle continued.
At ringside, a frustrated and infuriated champion overturned the gurney Owens was on, preoccupying himself long enough for Zayn to deliver a Helluva Kick and Blue Thunder Bomb for the upset victory.
Zayn and Owens stood tall to close out the show.
Result
Sami Zayn defeated AJ Styles
Grade
A
Analysis
The story of Styles' preoccupation with one of his rivals, only to fall prey to the other, is the perfect one to tell ahead of Royal Rumble, where such a distraction may cost him the WWE Championship.
Zayn needed a signature win like this, a clean victory over someone fans respect, to establish himself as a legitimate threat to take the title.
Owens' selling of his potentially injured leg was spectacular and creates questions about his well-being, another story that could be prominent come Sunday.