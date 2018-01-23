Enzo Amore Denies Sexual Assault Allegations on Twitter Following WWE Release

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

(Warning: The following contains graphic descriptions that may be disturbing.)

A legal representative for former WWE star Enzo Amore released a statement Tuesday denying sexual assault allegations against him.

Amore posted the statement from Timothy J. Eckstein of Phoenix law firm Osborn Maledon on Twitter:

"Over the last two days, Philomena Sheahan has made multiple public accusations against Eric Arndt (also known as Enzo Amore with the WWE), including allegations of sexual misconduct concerning an October 2017 incident in Phoenix. Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denies those accusations. He is cooperating with the authorities in this matter and looks forward to having it resolved in a timely manner. Neither Mr. Arndt nor his counsel will be making any further public comments on this matter."

WWE announced Amore's release on Tuesday.

Sheahan first brought the allegations to light Monday on Twitter:

She gave an interview Tuesday with TMZ Sports in which she provided further details on the allegations. She said Amore assaulted her in a Phoenix hotel room and that she passed out after he pushed her onto a bed and she hit her head.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Monday that Phoenix police had investigated Sheahan's claims and was awaiting lab results before taking the next step in the process.

Deadspin's David Bixenspan spoke with a representative from the Phoenix Police Department who said it "could take some time" and could be "weeks, possibly" before the full police report is released to the public.

Amore had been with WWE since 2012 and was a two-time cruiserweight champion. He was set to defend the title against Cedric Alexander at the Royal Rumble on Sunday before being suspended and ultimately released.