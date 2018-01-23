Floyd Mayweather Sr. Allegedly Punched Woman After Canelo-GGG Fight

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2018

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s father and trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr. speaks during a media roundtable Thursday, April 30, 2015, in Las Vegas. Floyd Mayweather Jr. will face Manny Pacquiao in a welterweight boxing match in Las Vegas on May 2. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Floyd Mayweather Sr. after he allegedly attacked a woman on Sept. 17, according to TMZ Sports

The alleged assault took place in Las Vegas on the night of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fight, although Mayweather denies the allegations.

His representatives said that the victim is "trying to extort money and she's angry because she's not getting the money from Floyd. It's not going the way she wants it to go."

The victim alleges Mayweather dragged her out of his car following an argument and then punched her in the leg before driving off. She reportedly was hospitalized with minor injuries following the incident.

Mayweather, 65, was a professional boxer before retiring in 1990, although at this point he is best known as the trainer for Oscar De La Hoya and his son, Floyd Mayweather Jr., who recently retired with a career 50-0 record.

The elder Mayweather also has a knack for helping promote fights with bold comments during media tours leading up to the bouts, including before the recent matchup against Conor McGregor.

He was sued by his former publicist for more than $20 million for breach of contract this past October.

Related

    Errol Spence Jr. Beats Lamont Peterson via 7th-Round TKO

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Errol Spence Jr. Beats Lamont Peterson via 7th-Round TKO

    Nate Loop
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyson Fury: ‘Anthony Joshua Will Be My Easiest Fight’

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Tyson Fury: ‘Anthony Joshua Will Be My Easiest Fight’

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    Usyk: Breidis' Style is Boring; All He Did Was Hold Versus Perez

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Usyk: Breidis' Style is Boring; All He Did Was Hold Versus Perez

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Joshua Would Entertain a Post-Fight Career in Politics

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Joshua Would Entertain a Post-Fight Career in Politics

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com