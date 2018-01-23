Floyd Mayweather Sr. Allegedly Punched Woman After Canelo-GGG Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Floyd Mayweather Sr. after he allegedly attacked a woman on Sept. 17, according to TMZ Sports.

The alleged assault took place in Las Vegas on the night of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fight, although Mayweather denies the allegations.

His representatives said that the victim is "trying to extort money and she's angry because she's not getting the money from Floyd. It's not going the way she wants it to go."

The victim alleges Mayweather dragged her out of his car following an argument and then punched her in the leg before driving off. She reportedly was hospitalized with minor injuries following the incident.

Mayweather, 65, was a professional boxer before retiring in 1990, although at this point he is best known as the trainer for Oscar De La Hoya and his son, Floyd Mayweather Jr., who recently retired with a career 50-0 record.

The elder Mayweather also has a knack for helping promote fights with bold comments during media tours leading up to the bouts, including before the recent matchup against Conor McGregor.

He was sued by his former publicist for more than $20 million for breach of contract this past October.