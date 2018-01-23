Real Madrid Transfer News: Marco Asensio Rumours, Kepa Arrizabalaga Comments

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Marco Asensio could be included in an offer to tempt Eden Hazard away from Chelsea, with the forward consistently starting on the bench in La Liga.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is hesitant to include the winger in his first XI, forcing the Spain international to grow frustrated as a substitute.

Per Diario Gol, Zidane's future as coach will dictate what happens with Asensio, and he could be used as a makeweight to convince the Premier League champions to sell their best player.

Alvaro Morata recently exchanged life in the Spanish capital for a new adventure in west London, and he could form a devastating attack with his countryman if Hazard signs for Los Blancos.

Asensio remains one of Spain's premium young talents, and Madrid fans will not want to see another burgeoning superstar shown the door.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale continue to dominate the hearts and minds at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, and there is little room for developing forwards.

The 22-year-old has started only nine games in La Liga this season, rising from the bench on seven additional occasions.

The player has provided a disappointing total of four goals and three assists during the current campaign, with Madrid struggling to find the back of the net as a squad until recently.

Here is the attacker in action:

In other Madrid news, Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has spoken about his decision to sign a new deal with his club despite interest in his services from Zidane.

Per Jamie Smith of Goal, the 23-year-old penned a huge seven-and-a-half year deal to stay in Bilbao, with his release clause rising from €20 million (£17.5 million) to €80 million (£70 million). Kepa explained he intends to stay in the Basque Country for many years to come.

Kepa said:

"I am very happy to continue in what I consider my home. I have been here for almost 15 years, I joined when I was nine.

"It is a very important moment. for me and for my career, I am happy that after a long negotiation everything has come to fruition. Since I was little I've been an Athletic fan and always will be.

"Those who are close to me or more know me know that I am a person who likes to analyse everything before making a decision. I have taken my time and I want to thank the club that respected it to make my decision.

"There have been proposals but I considered that the best thing for me was to remain at Athletic for a long time."

Kepa is a rising star in the Spanish league, and his new release clause will ward off the big names of European football.

The No. 1's decision could see Madrid renew their interest in Manchester United's David De Gea and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.

Jose Felix Diaz of Marca reported Zidane could now revisit a potential approach for De Gea because of the inflated price placed on Kepa.

United have always been reluctant sellers when it comes to their world-class 'keeper, and with the Red Devils substantially rebuilding under coach Jose Mourinho, it would be difficult to get a superclub to sell one of their prime assets for no reason.

Kepa would have been a strong acquisition at his previous release clause, but De Gea's fee could break the bank after his incredible development since leaving Atletico Madrid in 2011.



At 27, De Gea is approaching his prime, but with top goalkeepers playing late into their 30s, the stopper could be at the very top of his profession for another decade.