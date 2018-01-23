Patriots to Wear White Away Jerseys in Super Bowl 52 vs. Eagles

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday they will wear their white away jerseys for Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots have won all three Super Bowls in which they wore the white uniform under head coach Bill Belichick—most recently in Super Bowl LI when they came back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

New England was also in the away strip when it defeated the Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.

The Patriots have lost in white jerseys before, but that was before they switched their logo to its current iteration. The Drew Bledsoe-led Patriots fell 35-21 to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.

White jerseys have brought luck not just to the Patriots in recent years. According to ESPN Stats & Information researcher Evan Kaplan (h/t ESPN.com's Mike Reiss), the team wearing its road uniform has won 12 of the last 13 Super Bowls.

Of course, New England will win or lose Super Bowl LII based on the quality of its performance and not its wardrobe choice. But it's no surprise Belichick is trying to gain every edge he can in pursuit of a sixth Super Bowl title.