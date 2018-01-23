Patriots to Wear White Away Jerseys in Super Bowl 52 vs. Eagles

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 in Houston. Tom Brady's missing jersey from the Super Bowl has been found in the possession of a member of the international media. The NFL said in a statement Monday, March 20, 2017 that his jersey was found through the
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday they will wear their white away jerseys for Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 4 in Minneapolis. 

The Patriots have won all three Super Bowls in which they wore the white uniform under head coach Bill Belichick—most recently in Super Bowl LI when they came back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

New England was also in the away strip when it defeated the Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.

The Patriots have lost in white jerseys before, but that was before they switched their logo to its current iteration. The Drew Bledsoe-led Patriots fell 35-21 to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.

White jerseys have brought luck not just to the Patriots in recent years. According to ESPN Stats & Information researcher Evan Kaplan (h/t ESPN.com's Mike Reiss), the team wearing its road uniform has won 12 of the last 13 Super Bowls.

Of course, New England will win or lose Super Bowl LII based on the quality of its performance and not its wardrobe choice. But it's no surprise Belichick is trying to gain every edge he can in pursuit of a sixth Super Bowl title.

Related

    LeBron's 30K Makes History 👑

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    LeBron's 30K Makes History 👑

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Biggest All-Star Reserve Snubs

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking Biggest All-Star Reserve Snubs

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Teams Will Make the Leap in 2018?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Which Teams Will Make the Leap in 2018?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team's Lineup Before Spring Training

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking Every Team's Lineup Before Spring Training

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report