Joey Fatone Says 'NSYNC Won't Join Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show, but it doesn't appear as though his former group will join him on stage.

Joey Fatone recently told TMZ Sports that he and the rest of 'NSYNC aren't planning a reunion during the show.

"If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now," Fatone said. "there's your proof."

Timberlake appeared with 'NSYNC during the halftime show for Super Bowl XXXV, and he returned as a solo artist three years later during the performance in Super Bowl XXXVIII. That 2004 event is most known for the controversy involving Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction.

After more than a decade away, the 36-year-old will return to the biggest stage of the year as the headliner.

There had been some speculation 'NSYNC could join him for the upcoming show, similar to when Beyonce's show turned into a Destiny's Child reunion in 2013.

While 'NSYNC split up in 2002, the group reunited in 2013 for the MTV Movie Awards.