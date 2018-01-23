Joey Fatone Says 'NSYNC Won't Join Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2018

Justin Timberlake, center, winner of the video vanguard award poses backstage with, from left, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of 'N Sync at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2013, at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show, but it doesn't appear as though his former group will join him on stage.

Joey Fatone recently told TMZ Sports that he and the rest of 'NSYNC aren't planning a reunion during the show.

"If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now," Fatone said. "there's your proof."

Timberlake appeared with 'NSYNC during the halftime show for Super Bowl XXXV, and he returned as a solo artist three years later during the performance in Super Bowl XXXVIII. That 2004 event is most known for the controversy involving Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction.

After more than a decade away, the 36-year-old will return to the biggest stage of the year as the headliner.

There had been some speculation 'NSYNC could join him for the upcoming show, similar to when Beyonce's show turned into a Destiny's Child reunion in 2013.

While 'NSYNC split up in 2002, the group reunited in 2013 for the MTV Movie Awards.

Related

    LeBron's 30K Makes History 👑

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    LeBron's 30K Makes History 👑

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Biggest All-Star Reserve Snubs

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking Biggest All-Star Reserve Snubs

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Teams Will Make the Leap in 2018?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Which Teams Will Make the Leap in 2018?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team's Lineup Before Spring Training

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking Every Team's Lineup Before Spring Training

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report