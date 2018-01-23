Kemba Walker Trade Rumors: Bucks Reportedly Were Engaged in Talks for Star PG

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks were reportedly among the teams attempting to acquire Kemba Walker before Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan publicly declared he was not looking to trade the point guard.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the news.

Jordan discussed the rumors swirling around Walker on Monday night in an interview with Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

"Obviously, the season has been a disappointment so far, and there have been teams asking about players. Also, we've been asking about players," Jordan said. "We ask teams who they like on our roster and they always say Kemba.

"It's not like we are shopping him. We would not just give him up. I love Kemba Walker. I would not trade him for anything but an All-Star player."

The Bucks' interest in Walker seems curious because they already gave up assets to acquire Eric Bledsoe this season. Bledsoe hasn't propelled Milwaukee to the top half of the East as hoped, but he's still averaging a solid 17.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. With Giannis Antetokounmpo also in the fold, adding Walker would only give them another player who needs the ball in his hands.

If the plan was to use Bledsoe to add Walker, that's not a tangible upgrade. Walker is a better player than Bledsoe, but not so much that it would be worth sacrificing another asset to make it happen. The Bucks' firing of Jason Kidd with a view to the future might be the move to fix their troubles and ensure they make the playoffs.

Walker, meanwhile, appears to be staying in Charlotte—even as the Hornets seem locked into a lottery spot and hopelessly capped out.