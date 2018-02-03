Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show 2018 Odds and Betting Games

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

For the first time since his infamous moment with Janet Jackson 14 years ago, Justin Timberlake is back performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots are the feature attraction at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, but Timberlake is not going to be just an afterthought in this game. He's a rare crossover talent who bounces back and forth between music and acting with ease.

Super Bowl LII will showcase Timberlake's natural charisma and flamboyance. Looking ahead to his performance tomorrow night, here is what the oddsmakers think will happen during the mid-game extravaganza.

Justin Timberlake's First Song

Can't Stop the Feeling (+225)

Rock Your Body (+450)

SexyBack (+400)

Cry Me a River (+1400)

Looking back at past halftime shows, a hallmark is the performer will begin with the most popular song in their catalog. Lady Gaga did break from that last year by opening with "God Bless America" and "This Land is Your Land" before going into "Poker Face."

Coldplay started with an a capella version of "Yellow" before moving onto "Viva La Vida." Katy Perry's set opened with "Roar."

Going by this pattern, the choices are "SexyBack" or "Can't Stop the Feeling." The latter is more recent, coming out in 2016, and a better starting point to open the feeling of euphoria that comes with watching a Super Bowl and being at the biggest sporting event in the United States.

Will "Nipplegate" Be Said During the Broadcast?

Yes (+500); No (-900)

This cheeky prop is an easy "no" bet.

The fallout from Timberlake and Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII was so great that the NFL went from having current pop stars perform at halftime to using legends like the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen headline to avoid any incidents.

There's also no reason for NBC announcers to mention anything that happened from the most controversial halftime show during a game that took place 14 years ago. Other than being a Super Bowl won by the Patriots, it has no bearing on anything happening this Sunday.

Will Any Member of NSYNC Perform With Justin Timberlake?

Yes (+200); No (-300)

Fans of late-90s pop bands will likely be holding their breath for a long time if they are hoping to see some sort of NSYNC reunion during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Joey Fatone told TMZ Sports on Jan. 23 the pop group had no plans to get back together for Sunday's big event.

"I'm here (in West Hollywood) right now," he said. "If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now ... there's your proof."

The group's last performance together came during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards when Timberlake was doing a set prior to receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award.

Even though the Super Bowl is a good time for nostalgia, Timberlake doesn't seem like he's ever really looked back on his days with the super group since going solo in 2002.

Odds via OddsShark.com