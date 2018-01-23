Report: Bucks Considered Firing Jason Kidd Last Year over 'Old-School Approach'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks considered firing head coach Jason Kidd as early as last year because of his "old-school approach," according to a Tuesday report from Jared Zwerling of Sports Illustrated.

According to Khadrice Rollins of SI.com, per Zwerling's report, "Kidd would 'play mind games' with some of the players during film sessions and timeouts, talking trash and not comforting players. Zwerling's sources add that along with the lack of communication between Kidd and the players, management also felt that Kidd wanted too much personnel control."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.