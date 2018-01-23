Report: Bucks Considered Firing Jason Kidd Last Year over 'Old-School Approach'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA -JANUARY 20: Head coach Jason Kidd of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Wells Fargo Center on January 20, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks considered firing head coach Jason Kidd as early as last year because of his "old-school approach," according to a Tuesday report from Jared Zwerling of Sports Illustrated.

According to Khadrice Rollins of SI.com, per Zwerling's report, "Kidd would 'play mind games' with some of the players during film sessions and timeouts, talking trash and not comforting players. Zwerling's sources add that along with the lack of communication between Kidd and the players, management also felt that Kidd wanted too much personnel control."     

                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LeBron Mum on What Went Down in Meeting

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Mum on What Went Down in Meeting

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Buzz: Pitino, Van Gundy to Be Considered for Bucks HC

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Buzz: Pitino, Van Gundy to Be Considered for Bucks HC

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: DSJ Accepts Invite to 2018 Dunk Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: DSJ Accepts Invite to 2018 Dunk Contest

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Warriors Express Interest in Knicks' O'Quinn

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Warriors Express Interest in Knicks' O'Quinn

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report