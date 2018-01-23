Lassana Diarra Completes Free Transfer to PSG After Leaving Al Jazira

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Lassana Diarra has joined Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after departing United Arab Emirates side Al Jazira.

PSG confirmed the capture via their official Twitter account, as the experienced 32-year-old lands in the French capital city.



Wally Downes Jr. of The Sun reported the former Real Madrid star arrives at the Parc des Princes on an 18-month contract, giving him a chance to impress back in the French leagues. The player had reportedly been targeted by Manchester United, as the Red Devils assessed the market for midfielders, but the defensive talent has opted to return to his homeland.

Diarra moved to the UAE Arabian Gulf League in 2017 after two seasons with Marseille but only played a handful of matches before signing a contract with the Parisians.

The France international has been a journeyman throughout his career, playing for nine teams including Chelsea and Arsenal in the English Premier League and FC Anzhi Makhachkala and Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Premier League.

PSG will be Diarra's 10th side, and an impressive run could see him force his way into France's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad in Russia.