Lassana Diarra Completes Free Transfer to PSG After Leaving Al Jazira

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2018

Olympique de Marseille's French midfielder Lassana Diarra warms up prior to the French Ligue 1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Guingamp at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on February 8, 2017. / AFP / BORIS HORVAT (Photo credit should read BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images)
BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Lassana Diarra has joined Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after departing United Arab Emirates side Al Jazira.

PSG confirmed the capture via their official Twitter account, as the experienced 32-year-old lands in the French capital city. 

Wally Downes Jr. of The Sun reported the former Real Madrid star arrives at the Parc des Princes on an 18-month contract, giving him a chance to impress back in the French leagues. The player had reportedly been targeted by Manchester United, as the Red Devils assessed the market for midfielders, but the defensive talent has opted to return to his homeland.

Diarra moved to the UAE Arabian Gulf League in 2017 after two seasons with Marseille but only played a handful of matches before signing a contract with the Parisians.

The France international has been a journeyman throughout his career, playing for nine teams including Chelsea and Arsenal in the English Premier League and FC Anzhi Makhachkala and Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Premier League.

PSG will be Diarra's 10th side, and an impressive run could see him force his way into France's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad in Russia.

