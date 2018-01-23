Kevin Love Talks Cavs' Team Meeting, Says He's Going to Keep His Mouth Shut

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After reportedly being a focal point of the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent team meeting, Kevin Love is not discussing the gathering's specific details.

"I'm going to keep my mouth shut, do right by the organization, by the fans and try to help this team win," Love said, per the Associated Press' Tom Withers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the Cavaliers held an "emotional" meeting before practice in which players challenged the legitimacy of an illness that caused Love to leave Saturday's 148-124 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder early and to skip Sunday's practice.

Asked about being targeted during that meeting, Love noted the Cavs didn't single out anyone while airing their grievances.

"Did I feel like a target? I think everybody, most people, were a target. We're trying to figure this thing out," he said. People hold themselves to a very high standard on this team and we're a team that can compete at the highest level."

Love's comments come as the Cavaliers search for answers after losing nine of their previous 12 games. Their defense has allowed an average of 114.8 points per game during this stretch, including at least 118 points allowed in five of their past seven games.

The Cavs will look to get back on track against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center.