Raiders News: Derek Carr Wants Jon Gruden to Be 'Tough' on Him

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is so excited about the prospect of working with Jon Gruden that he doesn't want his new head coach to take it easy on him.

During an appearance on the Raiders Insider Podcast, via NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair, Carr believes Gruden will push him to become the best player he can be.

"I want him to be tough on me," he said. "For anyone who thinks I want him to be a different way has no clue about me or how I play football or how I prepare to play this game. I don't need to tell stories about how I prepare or manage myself."

Carr also said he and Gruden will "get along great" as they prepare for their first season together.

The Raiders hired Gruden this month to replace Jack Del Rio after finishing 6-10 in 2017. This will be Gruden's first head coaching job since he was fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2008 season.

Coming off an MVP-caliber performance in 2016 with 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and a 63.8 completion percentage, Carr took a step back last season. He tied his career high with 13 interceptions, and his 233.1 passing yards per game was his fewest since 2014.