NFL Draft 2018: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super Bowl

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, the first round of the 2018 NFL draft is set.

The selection order had largely been set, with only the Eagles and Patriots left to fill out the final two spots.

Hovering around the 30s isn't a position unfamiliar for New England. Only four times since 2010 have the Patriots selected a player prior to the 30th overall selection. Head coach Bill Belichick has been excellent at finding value later on Day 1 and early into Day 2, and he'll be expected to continue that in to 2018.

Below is the full first-round order, followed by a brief breakdown of five of the best players available in the 2018 draft class.

First-Round Draft Order

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. Indianapolis Colts

4. Cleveland Browns (via Texans)

5. Denver Broncos

6. New York Jets

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. Oakland Raiders

9. San Francisco 49ers

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Cincinnati Bengals

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Buffalo Bills

22. Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs)

23. Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Top Players in 2018 Draft

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Most presume the Cleveland Browns will select either Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold with the first overall pick. While they're both widely considered the top two quarterbacks in the draft, neither is head and shoulders better than the other.

Rosen's final numbers with UCLA aren't otherworldly. He had 9,341 passing yards, 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. But injuries limited him to six games as a sophomore, and he had three different offensive coordinators in as many seasons.

Bleacher Report's Ryan McCrystal encapsulated what has been one of the more frustrating aspects of the analysis surrounding Rosen both during the 2017 season and in the buildup to the draft:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller spoke to people in the NFL and Rosen's teammates, with one description of Rosen being "uncoachable, smarter than all of us and a prick." Rosen can simultaneously be cocky and a talented quarterback.

If the Browns genuinely think Darnold is a better passer than Rosen, then so be it. Cleveland would make a big mistake, though, if the front office passed on Rosen based on personality concerns.

Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

As with Rosen, the potential is there for all to see with Darnold. The USC star has the perfect frame for an NFL quarterback (6'4" and 225 pounds) and the arm to match. He threw for 7,229 yards and 57 touchdowns in two years and completed 64.9 percent of his passes.

Turnovers are the biggest problem with Darnold. He threw 22 interceptions in 27 games with the Trojans. According to TeamRankings.com, he has also lost 13 combined fumbles during that span as well, which is a high number for a quarterback with solid mobility but nowhere near a dual-threat option.

To some extent, Darnold was also a victim of the hype machine. USC was No. 4 in both the Associated Press' and USA Today Coaches' preseason polls, and Darnold was a preseason Heisman Trophy contender.

The Trojans proceeded to lose three games in 2017, while Darnold didn't even make the final Heisman ballot. As a result, his stock slipped somewhat.

Still, Darnold's ceiling is as high as any other quarterback in the 2018 draft.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Defensive backs from Alabama have been a bit of a mixed bag when making the leap to the NFL, particularly when it comes to cornerbacks. Dre Kirkpatrick, Dee Milliner and Kareem Jackson are among the former Crimson Tide stars to offer either disappointing or no returns whatsoever after being selected in the first round.

Minkah Fitzpatrick shouldn't join that group, and versatility is one of the biggest reasons why.

The junior defensive back finished with nine interceptions, 171 total tackles and 16 tackles for loss in three years with Alabama. Fitzpatrick was not only a lockdown corner in pass coverage, Pro Football Focus showed he was also effective as a pass-rusher:

With the number of ways he can impact a game, Fitzpatrick is as much of a can't-miss defensive prospect as anybody in this class.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Chris Knight/Associated Press

Much like Darnold and Rosen, Saquon Barkley would've been a top pick if he had been allowed to make himself eligible for the 2017 draft. This past year was mostly about Barkley avoiding a serious injury that would've tanked his draft stock.

The Penn State star finished with 1,271 rushing yards and a career-high 632 receiving yards in 2017. The fact he nearly doubled his receptions from 2016 (28) to 2017 (54) will only help him at the next level, since he showed he can be effective on the ground and through the air.

The great thing about Barkley is that he's equally adept fighting through defenders between the tackles as he is breaking outside and using his speed and agility to create big runs.

In each of the last two years, a rookie has led the NFL in rushing. Ezekiel Elliott had 1,631 yards in 2016, and Kareem Hunt went for 1,327 yards this past season.

As long as Barkley goes to a team that will make him a focal point of its offense, he should continue the trend into 2018.

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

If you watched only the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, then you would've walked away thinking Roquan Smith was one of the best players in college football. The Georgia linebacker had 13 total tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss in the Bulldogs' overtime defeat to Alabama.

That game encapsulated an excellent junior season in which Smith had 137 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

There's legitimate concern about Smith's size. Especially as an inside linebacker, his 6'1", 225-pound frame is less than ideal and could leave him susceptible to getting pushed aside by bigger linemen and tight ends.

Still, Smith's talent and intuition will translate at the next level. He flies to the ball-carrier, and his pass-coverage ability—either in man or zone—will be a nice luxury for an NFL defense.