AT&T Suspends USA Gymnastics Sponsorship over Larry Nassar Abuse Scandal

AT&T announced the suspension of its USA Gymnastics sponsorship Tuesday following the sexual abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Rachel Axon and Nancy Armour of USA Today passed along a statement from AT&T about the decision:

"We notified USA Gymnastics today that we are suspending our sponsorship of the organization until it is re-built and we know that the athletes are in a safe environment. The terrible abuse suffered by these young women is unconscionable. We remain committed to helping these young athletes pursue their dreams and hope to find other ways to do so. We stand ready to step back in when USAG has fully addressed these tragic events."

USA Gymnastics‏ confirmed the resignation of three members of its executive leadership Monday:

Aly Raisman is one of the several high-profile American gymnasts to come forward with statements of abuse about Nassar along with Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney and Jordyn Wieber.

She released a statement Monday night blasting the handling of the situation by USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee and calling for an independent investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November and is currently involved in the sentencing phase of the case, which is scheduled to include victim-impact statements from 158 women, per Matt Mencarini of WZZM.

He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison on those charges.

Nassar previously received a 60-year prison sentence in December on child pornography charges.