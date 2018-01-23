Aly Raisman Calls for Investigation of USOC, USAG over Larry Nassar Scandal

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman blasted the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics on Twitter on Monday night following the resignation of three USAG board members.

In the tweet, Raisman said the USOC was "shamelessly taking credit" for the resignations, and called for an independent investigation into both organizations:

Raisman was one of several high-profile gymnasts to say former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar sexually abused her.

Raisman spoke at Nassar's sentencing hearing last week. He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with children under the age of 16 in November.

Nassar is already serving 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

According to ESPN.com, chairman Paul Parilla, vice chair Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley all stepped down from USAG on Monday in the midst of Nassar's hearing.

Raisman took issue with the USOC's response to the resignations:

"For the past week, survivors came forward to courageously face a perpetrator of evil and to share their painful stories. Many of them, myself included, claim the USOC is also at fault. Was the USOC there to 'focus on supporting the brave survivors'? No. Did they issue any statement then? Crickets ...."

The 23-year-old is among the most decorated Olympic gymnasts of all time, with six medals to her credit, including three golds.

She was a member of the Fierce Five group that won team gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, as well as the Final Five gold medal-winning team at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.