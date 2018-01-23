Mets Rumors: New York 'Not Actively Pursuing' Bartolo Colon in Free Agency

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Mets are reportedly not actively pursuing veteran starting pitcher Bartolo Colon in free agency, according to Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com.

While the Mets are considering adding a low-cost starter prior to spring training, Ehalt noted that Colon is not on their radar as there are better in-house options available.

Ehalt's report conflicts with Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana telling Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press last week that the Mets have interest in Colon.

Santana said Colon wants to earn six more wins before retiring since it would make him the winningest Latin American pitcher of all time with 246 wins. Dennis Martinez currently holds the record with 245 victories.

The 44-year-old Colon pitched for the Mets from 2014 through 2016.

He was named an All-Star in 2016 and finished the season with a 15-8 record and 3.43 ERA.

Colon signed with the Atlanta Braves last offseason, but he was released after a miserable start to the 2017 campaign. He then caught on with the Twins and finished the season in Minnesota.

Overall, Colon went just 7-14 with a 6.48 ERA last season.

While Colon was poor under any metric in 2017, he was the victim of bad luck since his FIP was well below his ERA at 5.21, per Baseball Reference.

Although Colon struggled mightily last season, he has a strong resume that includes a 240-176 career record and 4.04 ERA to go along with four All-Star nods and one Cy Young Award.

The Mets' pitching dropped off significantly last season, but much of that had to do with injuries.

As things currently stand, New York is set to enter 2018 with Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler in the rotation.