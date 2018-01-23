DeMarcus Cousins Becomes 5th NBA Player with 40 PTS, 20 REB and 10 AST in a Game

Fact: New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins recorded a triple-double on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls by putting up 44 points, 24 rebounds and 10 assists in a double-overtime victory. Cousins became just the fifth player in NBA history to have 40 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a single game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor.