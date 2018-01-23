DeMarcus Cousins Becomes 5th NBA Player with 40 PTS, 20 REB and 10 AST in a Game

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 23, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 22: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans and DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans celebrate after defeating the Chicago Bulls 132 -128 in double overtime of a NBA game at Smoothie King Center on January 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Fact: New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins recorded a triple-double on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls by putting up 44 points, 24 rebounds and 10 assists in a double-overtime victory. Cousins became just the fifth player in NBA history to have 40 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a single game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: NBA.com

Related

    Eagles Must Let Ertz Loose vs. Pats

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Eagles Must Let Ertz Loose vs. Pats

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe vs. Kyrie 1-on-1 in Their Primes: Who Wins?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Kobe vs. Kyrie 1-on-1 in Their Primes: Who Wins?

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Vikings Face Unprecedented Problem

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Vikings Face Unprecedented Problem

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Top 100 NBA Players at Midseason

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking Top 100 NBA Players at Midseason

    Dan Favale and Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report