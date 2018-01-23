LaVar Ball to Be Vytautas Prienai Assistant Coach vs. BC Dzukija

PRIENAI, LITHUANIA - JANUARY 05: LaVar Ball, father of LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball talks to the team during a first training session with Lithuania Basketball team Vytautas Prienai on January 5, 2018 in Prienai, Lithuania. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Getty Images

BC Vytautas Prienai announced LaVar Ball will serve as an assistant coach for the team's clash with BC Dzukija Alytus on Tuesday as part of the Big Baller Brand Challenge Games.

Two of Ball's three basketball-playing sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, play for Vytautas.

The matchup with Dzukija is the fourth of five friendly games as part of the BBB series. Vytautas is 3-0 with victories over the BC Zalgiris Kaunas reserve team, the BC Lietuvos Rytas Vilnius reserve team and BC Vytis Zanavykas Sakiai.

Ball previously coached The Big Ballers, an AAU team in the United States featuring LaMelo.

In July, he removed his players off the floor and forfeited a game after getting a technical for voicing his displeasure about a foul call. USA Today High School Sports noted he "questioned the official's manhood and used a profanity to describe the call."

The Ball family patriarch had his sons sign with the Lithuanian professional team after he pulled LiAngelo from UCLA—where he was on indefinite suspension following a shoplifting arrest in China—and LaMelo from Chino Hills High School in California.

LaVar has stated multiple times in recent months the ultimate goal is for LiAngelo and LaMelo to join Lonzo Ball on the Los Angeles Lakers.

"And we get three of the Ball boys on the Lakers together, and we gonna go championship, championship, championship, championship, championship," he told Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com in June. "You think I'm playing? You saw what they did in high school."

It's unclear whether his time on the Vytautas staff will extend beyond Tuesday's contest.

