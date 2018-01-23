Australian Open 2018 Results: Tuesday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top seed Rafael Nadal was forced to retire hurt in the fifth set of his quarter-final thriller with Marin Cilic at the 2018 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Nadal had been noticeably struggling for a few games on Rod Laver Arena before he called time on the match to see Cilic through with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 2-0 victory.

The Croatian sixth seed will face Kyle Edmund in the last four after the Briton beat third seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 earlier on Tuesday.

In the women's draw, second seed Caroline Wozniacki survived a comeback from Carla Suarez Navarro to win 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in the last match of the day.



Meanwhile, unseeded Elise Mertens thrashed world No. 4 Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 to book her spot in the semi-finals.

For full results, draw and schedule visit the Australian Open's official website.

Tuesday Recap

Nadal and Cilic played out a thrilling contest until the Spaniard had to take a medical timeout when trailing 4-1 in the fourth set.

He battled on impressively into the decider but finally opted to retire when Cilic took his sixth break point to lead the fifth 2-0.

Per The Times' Stuart Fraser, it was a very rare occurrence for the 16-time Grand Slam winner to forfeit:

Nadal had gone a break up for 3-2 in the second set after taking the first and looked as though he might cruise into the semi-finals despite Cilic's best efforts.

However, the 2014 U.S. Open winner stepped his game up to win four games in a row and take the second set, and he then went in to the third-set tiebreak in the ascendancy having swung the match in his favour.

Nadal prevailed, though, to edge 2-1 ahead, but Cilic's level did not drop, his huge hitting and delicate net-play proving a potent combination.

He could potentially have beaten Nadal even if the Spaniard had not started limping, but after the 2009 Melbourne champion's medical timeout there only ever looked to be one winner.

And so it proved, Cilic ending the three-hour, 47-minute contest with 20 aces to Nadal's three, and 83 winners to the Spaniard's 39.

Unseeded Edmund took two hours and 49 minutes to oust the well-fancied Dimitrov and book himself a spot in his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.

The world No. 49's injured Davis Cup team-mate, Andy Murray, was excited by the result:

The 23-year-old was forced to wait as Hawk-Eye confirmed the biggest win of his career after Dimtrov challenged on match point.

But Edmund was confirmed as the deserved victor in a performance that saw him win 75 per cent of the points on his first serve and take five of the 15 break points he earned in the match.

Belgian Mertens blew Svitolina away in the first singles clash of the day on Rod Laver Arena.

After battling through a tight opener in which she earned two breaks to her opponent's one, Mertens then demolished her Ukrainian challenger in the second as she won every game, losing just 13 points in the process.

Meanwhile, world No. 2 Wozniacki looked set to breeze through her quarter-final against Suarez Navarro after she took the opening set 6-0.



However, the 29-year-old Spaniard fought back in impressive fashion in the second, her wonderful backhand particularly impressing as she won the tiebreak despite being pegged bag following an early break and having to save a match point.

Impressively, Danish Wozniacki held her nerve, broke early in the decider, and eventually sealed her spot in the last four, her stout defence the hallmark of a hard-fought victory.