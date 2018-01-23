Australian Open 2018: Results, Highlights, Tuesday Scores Recap from Melbourne

XIN LI/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal was forced to retire from the 2018 Australian Open on Tuesday in a fifth set against sixth seed Marin Cilic, who has advanced to the semi-finals.

The score was 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 2-0 when the Spaniard forfeited. Elsewhere, women's No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-2.

Earlier, Kyle Edmund upset Grigor Dimitrov in four sets, and Elise Mertens did the same to knock out Elina Svitolina in two.

Here is confirmation of the scores:

Men's Singles Bracket

Kyle Edmund bt. (3) Grigor Dimitrov, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

(6) Marin Cilic bt. (1) Rafael Nadal, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 2-0 (ret)

Women's Singles Bracket

Elise Mertens bt. (4) Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0

(2) Caroline Wozniacki bt. Carla Suarez Navarro, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-2

Tuesday Recap

Despite spending almost four hours on court with Diego Schwartzman in the last round, Nadal began with typical power and aggression as he went a set and a break up against Cilic.

The Croatian then came alive, breaking Nadal twice in a row on the way to taking the second set, per Eurosport UK:

An evenly matched third, in which Cilic had to save a set point, led to a tiebreaker, and Nadal eventually moved within a set of victory, per Eurosport pundit Annabel Croft:

The match soon unravelled for the 31-year-old, though, as he required a medical time-out after going a break down in the fourth set.

Nadal was only able to offer limited resistance in the set, and he threw in the towel upon going a break down in the fifth:

Per BBC Sport, Cilic said:

"It was an unbelievable performance from both of us and it's really unfortunate for Rafa. He always gives his best and it's unfortunate for him to end this way.

"I was really paying attention to these first couple of games [in the final set] and trying to keep my intensity up. It was important for me to continue with my own game and not look across the net."

A timid start from Suarez Navarro was ruthlessly punished by Wozniacki, who was evidently eager to avoid the trend of upsets from earlier in the day.

The Dane was clinical from the outset, and she converted all three of her break points to wrap up a bagel in the first set.

The Spaniard stepped up her game in the second with greater aggression and resilience, and after the pair exchanged breaks, she managed to save match point.

A tiebreaker followed, and after an unforced error from Wozniacki handed her the initiative, Suarez Navarro closed out the set, per the Open's official Twitter account:

The No. 2 seed's quality shone through in the decider, though, as she broke her opponent twice to book her place in the semi-finals at Melbourne for the second time.

Meanwhile, Kyle Edmund became the sixth British man in the Open Era to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam, after he powered past Dimitrov.

He'll face Cilic on Thursday, and should he reach the final, he'll have the added bonus of overtaking the injured Andy Murray as British No. 1.