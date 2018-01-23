WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 22

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw celebrated its 25-year anniversary Monday night with the return of several highly influential Superstars, a championship change and the final build to Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. In the process, it delivered a handful of winners and losers who stood out (for better or worse).

The Miz captured the Intercontinental Championship from Roman Reigns, Elias sent a message to John Cena and a legendary Raw general manager received one more moment in the spotlight.

Not quite as lucky were The Revival, who lost in short and humiliating fashion, and "Woken" Matt Hardy, whose indefensible loss to Bray Wyatt made little sense and threatened his credibility.

Find out who else joined the list of the most prominent stars from Monday's show with this recap of the historic telecast.