Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson East Rips USA Gymnastics in Emotional Video

Kevin Sanders/Associated Press

Shawn Johnson East, who was a 2008 Olympian for USA Gymnastics, criticized the organization and offered support to the victims of former team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse in a video posted on her YouTube page.

John Naughton of the Des Moines Register transcribed some of Johnson East's quotes, noting she said to the victims: "Know I'm praying for you, I love you, you have experienced some of the worst evil in the world, and to know that you guys have a voice and that you're standing up for so many people, just know that you are my heroes."

Johnson East also turned her attention to USA Gymnastics' failure to protect the athletes.

"Knowing that USA Gymnastics has failed their athletes so terribly disappoints me and makes me so incredibly angry," she said. "I think the fact that any of this has every happened shows that USA Gymnastics has failed as a governing body to protect the athletes that it supports and claims to care about."

According to Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN, over 140 girls and young women have addressed Nassar with statements and comments during his sentencing hearing in a Michigan courtroom this week.

"Nassar, who also served as a physician for Michigan State University athletics, has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing young girls under the guise of providing medical treatment," McLaughlin wrote.

John Barr of ESPN.com reported a number of USA Gymnastics board members have resigned in the wake of criticism for how the organization handled Nassar and the athletes, including chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley.

Barr also noted the organization suspended John Geddert, the coach of the 2012 Olympic team, while it conducts an investigation. Two of the gyms Geddert operated employed Nassar, and Barr and Dan Murphy detailed a story from ESPN's Outside the Lines revealing how close the two have been for 25 years both professionally and socially.

Nassar served as a team doctor for USA Gymnastics in four different Olympics.

As for Johnson, she won four medals in the 2008 Games in Beijing, including the gold in the balance beam.