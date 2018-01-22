Twitter Reacts as DeMarcus Cousins Explodes for 44 Points, 24 Rebounds vs. Bulls

Twitter Reacts as DeMarcus Cousins Explodes for 44 Points, 24 Rebounds vs. BullsJanuary 22, 2018
The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Chicago Bulls 132-128 in Monday's double-overtime thriller at the Smoothie King Center, and big man DeMarcus Cousins made the most of the additional time.
He torched the Bulls for 44 points, 24 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and a block in one of the best performances of the NBA season.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
This is not a typo.. Boogie messed around and had 44 points, 24 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals, & 1 block...😳 https://t.co/VSxJ0SFTc12018-1-23 04:05:39
Cousins joined some notable company in the process:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
DeMarcus Cousins has the 10th 40-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain (6), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1), Elgin Baylor (1), Oscar Robertson (1) are the others Via @EliasSports https://t.co/xW6IkhXgZd2018-1-23 04:01:11
Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
DeMarcus Cousins is the first player since Wilt Chamberlain (3/18/68) with a 40/20/10 game. The only other player to have such a performance is Oscar Robertson. #DoItBig2018-1-23 04:03:45
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
DeMarcus Cousins had 44 pts, 24 rebs & 10 asts in 2OT win vs Bulls, becoming the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 (!!!) with a 40-20-10 game...Sounds so much cooler than he became the first player since David Lee in 2010 with a 30-20-10 game.2018-1-23 04:09:44
He did enough to impress LeBron James:
LeBron James @KingJames
Yo @boogiecousins chill out man!! Sheesh!!! Super sick stat line2018-1-23 05:09:07
While Cousins has mostly made a name for himself as a four-time All-Star because of his scoring and rebounding ability as a dominant frontcourt presence, he needed to show off his passing to reach the triple-double. He unleashed one long one in New Orleans that would have made Drew Brees jealous:
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
Boogie has a cannon 👀 https://t.co/vxNOmgrGSI2018-1-23 02:38:48
Despite the showing, Cousins had one thing on his mind after the win:
Cassidy Hubbarth @CassidyHubbarth
“Only thing on my mind right now is the ice tub.” —Boogie after putting up 44, 24 & 10!!2018-1-23 04:08:08
Teammate Rajon Rondo provided his version of the ice tub:
NBA @NBA
Rajon Rondo cools down #DeMarcusCousins after his historic performance tonight! #DoItBig https://t.co/2gxVecmAml2018-1-23 04:12:31
For as great as Cousins was, it took more than a one-man show to overcome Chicago's 18-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Davis was also brilliant with 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block, and he hit two clutch free throws to put the Pelicans ahead by two with three seconds remaining in regulation.
However, his outing was just a footnote, as Josh Eberley of Hoop pointed out:
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Davis has 34-9-5-2-1 and we won’t even talk about it because Boogie is just smashing the universe2018-1-23 04:00:22
It wasn't all good for Cousins, though, as Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen got him on one dunk and a fan apparently caught his attention during the contest:
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
Boogie wanted no part of that 👀 https://t.co/t9chyOzDmH2018-1-23 01:42:51
Vincent Goodwill @vgoodwill
Fan ejected after having words with Boogie Cousins. Not sure what was said but clearly something was said. Fan tossed2018-1-23 03:15:00
The Pelicans figure to be a dangerous postseason team if Davis and Cousins continue to play at an elevated level. They are now 25-21 and sitting in the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings thanks to a 5-1 stretch in their last six.
They face the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday before an opportunity to make up some ground during a span of six games in a row against Western Conference foes.
