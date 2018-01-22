Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Scott Hall, More Have DX Reunion on WWE Raw 25

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

D-Generation X reunited to help close out Raw 25 at Manhattan Center in New York City.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels were the first to arrive. They then introduced The New Age Outlaws, Billy Gunn and "Road Dogg" Jesse James. Road Dogg completed the reunion by bringing out X-Pac. Scott Hall joined them in the ring as well.

WWE shared a replay of the segment:

DX and Hall remained ringside to watch The Balor Club defeat The Revival in the main event for the Manhattan Center. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows combined to hit The Magic Killer on Dash Wilder for the victory.

The Balor Club combined with DX to celebrate the win:

Seeing DX on Raw again will have certainly made many fans nostalgic for the Attitude Era.