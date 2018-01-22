Steve Austin Hits Vince, Shane McMahon with Stone Cold Stunner on WWE Raw 25

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

WWE went back to the Attitude Era to open Raw's 25th anniversary show, as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to WWE chairman Vince McMahon and SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon.

Citing his old age, the 72-year-old chairman initially tried to get Austin to focus his attention solely on Shane. The Rattlesnake obliged, which WWE shared on Twitter:

Vince then called for a celebratory toast with the six-time WWE champion. The fun didn't last long for Vince, as he received a Stunner, too. Austin gave Shane another Stunner for good measure before posing in front of the Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn, New York:

The segment was a fitting opening for Raw 25, given how much Austin's feud with the McMahon family was an integral part of Raw throughout the mid-1990s.