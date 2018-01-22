Steve Austin Hits Vince, Shane McMahon with Stone Cold Stunner on WWE Raw 25

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2018

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR 2K - WWE Hall of Famer and WWE 2K16 cover, Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin arrives on the red carpet at the WWE 2K SummerSlam Kickoff in New York, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. (Photo by Stuart Ramson/Invision for 2K/AP Images)
Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

WWE went back to the Attitude Era to open Raw's 25th anniversary show, as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to WWE chairman Vince McMahon and SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon.

Citing his old age, the 72-year-old chairman initially tried to get Austin to focus his attention solely on Shane. The Rattlesnake obliged, which WWE shared on Twitter:

Vince then called for a celebratory toast with the six-time WWE champion. The fun didn't last long for Vince, as he received a Stunner, too. Austin gave Shane another Stunner for good measure before posing in front of the Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn, New York:

The segment was a fitting opening for Raw 25, given how much Austin's feud with the McMahon family was an integral part of Raw throughout the mid-1990s.

