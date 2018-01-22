Steve Austin Hits Vince, Shane McMahon with Stone Cold Stunner on WWE Raw 25

Steve Austin Hits Vince, Shane McMahon with Stone Cold Stunner on WWE Raw 25January 22, 2018
WWE went back to the Attitude Era to open Raw's 25th anniversary show, as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to WWE chairman Vince McMahon and SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon.
Citing his old age, the 72-year-old chairman initially tried to get Austin to focus his attention solely on Shane. The Rattlesnake obliged, which WWE shared on Twitter:
WWE @WWE
Thanks for comin', @shanemcmahon! #RAW25 @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/rMeGix11Q62018-1-23 01:17:26
Vince then called for a celebratory toast with the six-time WWE champion. The fun didn't last long for Vince, as he received a Stunner, too. Austin gave Shane another Stunner for good measure before posing in front of the Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn, New York:
WWE @WWE
OH HELL YEAH!! Some rivalries NEVER die as @steveaustinBSR STUNS @VinceMcMahon AND @ShaneMcMahon!!!! #RAW25 https://t.co/lLj8eMUI0f2018-1-23 01:23:45
The segment was a fitting opening for Raw 25, given how much Austin's feud with the McMahon family was an integral part of Raw throughout the mid-1990s.
