Report: Todd Haley to Become Browns OC, Take Play-Calling from Hue Jackson

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly on the verge of hiring former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley to the same job, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Albert Breer of The MMQB added that head coach Hue Jackson will hand over play-calling duties to Haley.

Cleveland hasn't had an official offensive coordinator since Jackson took over in 2016.

Jackson is just 1-31 in two years at the helm, with the offense especially struggling despite the coach's previous experience coaching that side of the ball. The team ranked 31st in total points in 2016 and dead last in the category in 2017.

Meanwhile, Haley has spent the past six years as the offensive coordinator of the Steelers, finishing in the top 10 in both points and yards in each of the last four seasons. Despite his success, the organization chose not to renew his contract following the divisional round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There was reportedly friction between him and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the season, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Haley—who was also 19-26 in three years as a head coach of the Chiefs—will now get a chance at a fresh start with Cleveland, although there will be a significant drop in talent from his time with the Steelers. Pittsburgh had six Pro Bowl players on offense this year, including three first-team All-Pro players.

The Browns will still need to find a franchise quarterback after DeShone Kizer finished dead last in the NFL with a 60.5 quarterback rating this year, but bringing in an established play-caller like Haley is a step in the right direction for the organization.