Karl-Anthony Towns Responds to Criticism from Tweet Congratulating Eagles

Jim Mone/Associated Press

It's not as bad as LeBron James wearing a New York Yankees hat to a Cleveland Indians playoff game, but Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is catching some flack for his allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL playoffs.

The Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and some fans in Minnesota took exception to Towns celebrating the result:

Towns brushed aside the anger directed his way in response to the tweet.

"I don't care," he said, per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. "I really didn't care regardless of what the feeling was. I really didn't care. I still laugh to this day people are still hitting me up, so it's all good. It's all good."

Towns was born in Edison, New Jersey, which is roughly an hour and a half away from Philadelphia, and he said Monday he has been a fan of the Eagles "since I was young." It would be unfair to ask Towns to put his loyalties aside just because the Eagles are playing the Vikings.

With that said, any initial irritation toward Towns from Vikings fans is understandable after the team came so close and missed out on an opportunity to play in its fifth Super Bowl—which is in Minneapolis no less.

In the days and weeks ahead—as the sting of Sunday's defeat subsides—Towns' Eagles fandom will be likely be forgotten for the most part.

The Timberwolves star can do his part to ease the hurt by getting Minnesota back to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2003-04. The Timberwolves are tied for the third-best record in the Western Conference (30-18) and look poised to make a run to at least the second round, which they've done only once in franchise history.