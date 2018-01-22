Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Devastated' After Bucks Fire Jason Kidd

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly "devastated" his team fired head coach Jason Kidd, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Bucks fired their coach. Haynes added the team has not yet officially notified Kidd.

According to Wojnarowski, assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as the interim coach following Kidd's ousting.

The Bucks have struggled in January, going 4-7 and dropping four of their last five games. As a result, they have fallen to 23-22 overall and are just one game ahead of the Detroit Pistons for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Wojnarowski noted the team elected to fire Kidd in part because it has fallen into the eighth seed but also because of "frayed relationships" and "general non-alignment." However, he pointed out the vacant coaching position figures to be the "most sought after" this offseason because of Antetokounmpo.

That is no surprise considering he is only 23 years old and averaging 28.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season after he was named the league's Most Improved Player and made the All-NBA Second Team last campaign.

It is clear based on Haynes' report that he had a positive relationship with Kidd, who has coached him every season except 2013-14, when he was a rookie, and been a primary figure within the organization as he's developed into one of the league's best players.

The team was just 139-152 with Kidd at the helm and lost in the first round both times it made the playoffs.