13-Year-Old Phenom Jaden Newman Makes 17 3-Pointers in a 70-Point Performance

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 22, 2018

  1. Winners, Losers of Conference Championships

  2. Bold Predictions for National Signing Day

  3. 8th-Grader Makes 17 3s in a 70-Pt Game

  4. You Need to See This 17-Yr-Old's Wild Handles

  5. The Liverpool Fan Who Named His Daughter YNWA

  6. Student with Down Syndrome Lights Up the Court

  7. Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot

  8. World's Coolest Winter Sport Not in This Year's Olympics

  9. Which Teams Can Beat Bama for Top Recruiting Class?

  10. 'QB Nightmare' That'll Have Big Rise from Senior Bowl

  11. Meet a Real Life Superhero

  12. Best Fits for Top 5 Uncommitted 2018 Recruits

  13. Winners and Losers of Divisional Round

  14. This Halftime Act Keeps Fans Glued to Their Seats

  15. Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol

  16. The Best CBB Player You've Never Heard of

  17. Who's 2018 NFL Draft's Version of Alvin Kamara?

  18. 39-Year-Old Bus Driver Living His CBB Dream

  19. Odds on Next Year's CFB National Champion

  20. Pole Dancing Could Become an Olympic Sport

Right Arrow Icon

13-year-old Jaden Newman was on fire as she tied a national record by hitting 17 threes in the same game. Just how special was her game? Watch above to see the eighth grader's standout performance.

H/T to Elite Mixtapes.

        

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Boogie Messed Around and Had 44-24-10 😮

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Boogie Messed Around and Had 44-24-10 😮

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Players Questioned Kevin Love

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Report: Cavs Players Questioned Kevin Love

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Giants Still Need an Overhaul on Offense

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Giants Still Need an Overhaul on Offense

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Top Targets by Their Remaining Star Power

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking Top Targets by Their Remaining Star Power

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report