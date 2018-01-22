13-Year-Old Phenom Jaden Newman Makes 17 3-Pointers in a 70-Point Performance

Winners, Losers of Conference Championships Bold Predictions for National Signing Day 8th-Grader Makes 17 3s in a 70-Pt Game You Need to See This 17-Yr-Old's Wild Handles The Liverpool Fan Who Named His Daughter YNWA Student with Down Syndrome Lights Up the Court Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot World's Coolest Winter Sport Not in This Year's Olympics Which Teams Can Beat Bama for Top Recruiting Class? 'QB Nightmare' That'll Have Big Rise from Senior Bowl Meet a Real Life Superhero Best Fits for Top 5 Uncommitted 2018 Recruits Winners and Losers of Divisional Round This Halftime Act Keeps Fans Glued to Their Seats Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol The Best CBB Player You've Never Heard of Who's 2018 NFL Draft's Version of Alvin Kamara? 39-Year-Old Bus Driver Living His CBB Dream Odds on Next Year's CFB National Champion Pole Dancing Could Become an Olympic Sport Right Arrow Icon

13-year-old Jaden Newman was on fire as she tied a national record by hitting 17 threes in the same game. Just how special was her game? Watch above to see the eighth grader's standout performance.

H/T to Elite Mixtapes.

