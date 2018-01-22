13-Year-Old Phenom Jaden Newman Makes 17 3-Pointers in a 70-Point Performance

13-Year-Old Phenom Jaden Newman Makes 17 3-Pointers in a 70-Point PerformanceJanuary 22, 2018
13-year-old Jaden Newman was on fire as she tied a national record by hitting 17 threes in the same game. Just how special was her game? Watch above to see the eighth grader's standout performance.
H/T to Elite Mixtapes.
