Blind Long Snapper Jake Olson Tweets Video, Enters Name into USC QB Competition

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2018

Southern California long snapper Jake Olson leads the USC Trojan Marching Band following an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. Olson lost his sight eight years ago to a rare form of retinal cancer, but joined the USC team on a scholarship for disabled athletes and began practicing with the Trojans 2 years ago. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

There doesn't seem to be much Jake Olson can't do.

The blind USC long snapper posted a video of him throwing passes on the Trojans' practice field, saying he is joining the upcoming competition to be the team's starting quarterback:

Olson—who lost his sight at age 12—saw game action for the first time in 2017, successfully snapping an extra point.

He also showed his off-field athleticism last month at a golf driving range:

Olson has become an inspiration to many with disabilities, and he continues to impress with what he is able to accomplish athletically.

Meanwhile, filling the quarterback slot could be an issue for the Trojans in 2018 now that two-year starter Sam Darnold has declared for the NFL draft. Matt Fink appears to be the favorite as the only other player who saw playing time in 2017, but Jack Sears could also win the quarterback competition. 

Incoming freshman J.T. Daniels, a 5-star recruit from Santa Ana, California, could also win the job.

Related

    Report: Terps Hire Ex-LSU OC Canada to Same Position

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Terps Hire Ex-LSU OC Canada to Same Position

    AL.com
    via AL.com

    Report: Frank Beamer's Son Leaves Georgia for Oklahoma

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Frank Beamer's Son Leaves Georgia for Oklahoma

    Chris Low
    via ESPN.com

    Clemson Loses 2nd QB, Tucker Israel, to Transfer

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Clemson Loses 2nd QB, Tucker Israel, to Transfer

    TigerNet Staff
    via TigerNet.com

    CFB Units That Will Dominate in 2018

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Units That Will Dominate in 2018

    Brian Pedersen
    via Bleacher Report