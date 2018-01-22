Blind Long Snapper Jake Olson Tweets Video, Enters Name into USC QB Competition

Blind Long Snapper Jake Olson Tweets Video, Enters Name into USC QB CompetitionJanuary 22, 2018
There doesn't seem to be much Jake Olson can't do.
The blind USC long snapper posted a video of him throwing passes on the Trojans' practice field, saying he is joining the upcoming competition to be the team's starting quarterback:
Jake Olson @JakeOlson61
Officially entering my name into the 2018 QB competition! @USC_Athletics @USCCoachHelton @FinkMattfink @jtdaniels06 https://t.co/4n0FP0Qore2018-1-22 19:40:26
Olson—who lost his sight at age 12—saw game action for the first time in 2017, successfully snapping an extra point.
He also showed his off-field athleticism last month at a golf driving range:
USC Trojans @USC_Athletics
USC blind long snapper @JakeOlson61 never ceases to amaze. #FightOn https://t.co/Qo7Q4Wr9Hp2017-12-28 20:37:39
Olson has become an inspiration to many with disabilities, and he continues to impress with what he is able to accomplish athletically.
Meanwhile, filling the quarterback slot could be an issue for the Trojans in 2018 now that two-year starter Sam Darnold has declared for the NFL draft. Matt Fink appears to be the favorite as the only other player who saw playing time in 2017, but Jack Sears could also win the quarterback competition.
Incoming freshman J.T. Daniels, a 5-star recruit from Santa Ana, California, could also win the job.
