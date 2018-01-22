Liverpool Transfer News: Daniel Sturridge Reportedly Uninterested in Italy Move

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is reportedly uninterested in a move to Italian clubs Inter Milan or AS Roma and is said to have his heart set on a move to Spanish club Sevilla if he does leave Anfield this month.

Italian website Tuttomercatoweb reported Sturridge doesn't wish to move to Serie A despite speculation closely linking both Inter and Roma with a move for the England international (h/t Sport Witness).

The Nerazzurri were said to be in discussions regarding a loan move for Sturridge, costing €2 million (£1.75 million) up front with a potential €25 million (£21.9 million) purchase fee at the end of this season.

Sturridge's prominence on Merseyside has deteriorated as injuries have taken their toll on his progress with the club, and football writer Andrew Beasley evidenced the forward's falling production rate:

The Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is "the only place" Sturridge would like to move, although Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is happy to keep the player, with Liverpool still involved in three competitions.

There is a major stumbling block to the deal, however, in that Sevilla are yet to show any indication toward pursuing a deal, said Spanish football expert Guillem Balague:

The Mirror's David Maddock reported Sturridge has already informed Liverpool's hierarchy he wants to leave the club, and the Reds are set on acquiring a £25 million figure if they do cash in.

Balague provided further details on the Englishman's current predicament, with Roberto Firmino and now seemingly Dominic Solanke sat ahead of him in Klopp's striker pecking order:

Sturridge has proved to be a frontman of incredible quality when fit for any significant stretch of time, but the forward—who has missed 12 games through injury this term, per Transfermarkt—has struggled for consistency.

Liverpool writer Joel Rabinowitz has warned against the club letting Sturridge leave without any sort of replacement, however, particularly given the magnitude of this month's departures already:

Sevilla strikers Wissam Ben Yedder and Luis Muriel have scored a combined nine league goals between them this season, and there's a chance manager Vincenzo Montella could yet hand Sturridge an Anfield exit route.

However, barely a week remains until the winter transfer deadline on January 31, meaning Sturridge faces a race against time if he wants to secure first-team football in time for this summer's 2018 FIFA World Cup.