Emma Ann Miller Says Michigan State Is Billing Her for Visits to Larry Nassar

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Emma Ann Miller said during her victim impact statement Monday that Larry Nassar molested her every month for several years and that Michigan State is still billing her family for those visits, according to Tracy Connor of NBC News.

"I am possibly the last child he will ever assault," she said during Nassar's sentencing hearing. "MSU billed me for those appointments. My mom is still getting bills."

Miller was one of 90 to have already testified during the impact statements in Nassar's hearing, with Ingham County Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina opening the floor to any of the 140 accusing Nassar of sexual abuse to speak if they so choose.

"There has never been a time in my life when I did not know Larry Nassar," Miller said. "But now I wish I'd never met him."

Nassar has pleaded guilty to molesting 10 girls, though as part of his plea will be sentenced for the sexual abuse of seven victims. He is facing 40 years in prison as a part of that plea agreement in addition to the 60 years he was already sentenced for child pornography.

"I know, and Nassar knows, that in federal prison he will be fed, he will clothed and he’ll be provided actual medical treatment," Miller said.

"Don’t get too excited, Larry," she continued. "You’ll probably never talk to a woman again except for one holding a gun, a taser, and a billy club—which is a good thing."

As for Michigan State and the lawsuits the university is facing, Miller noted, "This is not over. See, your honor, we are just getting started."

According to Kim Kozlowski of The Detroit News, "Reports of sexual misconduct by Dr. Larry Nassar reached at least 14 Michigan State University representatives in the two decades before his arrest, with no fewer than eight women reporting his actions."

Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon was among them in 2014, when a Title IX complaint and a police report were filed against Nassar, then unnamed. Simon said she had been informed a doctor was under investigation but never received a copy of the police report.

"A monster was stopped last year, after decades of being allowed to prey on women and little girls, and he wasn’t stopped by a single person who could have, and should have stopped him at least 20 years ago,” former gymnast Rachael Denhollander said, per Kozlowski. "He was stopped by the victims, who had to fight through being silenced, being threatened, being mocked, by the officials at MSU who they appealed to for help.

"And now the very people who should have been protecting us all along...have thumbed their nose at any semblance of accountability.”