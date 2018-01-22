Steve Wilks Reportedly to Be Hired as Cardinals HC to Replace Bruce Arians

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is "emerging as the clear favorite" for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

And according to Kent Somers of AZCentral.com, "The Cardinals had planned to conduct second interviews this week with [New England] Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and [Philadelphia] Eagles quarterbacks John DeFilippo. Wilks was impressive during a second interview with the team last Friday and is expected to be the successor to Bruce Arians."

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the "Wilks deal in Arizona is all but done, source says. He'll be the Cardinals' next head coach."

Somers also reported Wilks was interested in hiring DeFilippo as his offensive coordinator.

Rapoport shared an anecdote about the first time Wilks met Cardinals general manager Steve Keim:

Wilks, 48, started his NFL coaching career with Washington in 2005 as the secondary coach. He then spent three seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears and three years with the then-San Diego Chargers in that same role. Carolina hired him in 2012 as its defensive backs coach, and he also became assistant head coach in 2015 before taking over as defensive coordinator in 2017.

Under Wilks, the Panthers finished seventh in yards allowed and 11th in points allowed after finishing 21st and 26th, respectively, in 2016.

Cardinals star Patrick Peterson seemed to indicate his approval of the potential hire on Twitter:

The Cardinals undoubtedly have talent on the defensive side of the ball, led by players such as Peterson, safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Budda Baker, defensive lineman Chandler Jones and linebacker Haason Reddick.

The bigger questions will come on the offensive side of the ball. While David Johnson is one of the most dynamic talents at running back in the NFL, he also missed essentially the entire season in 2017. Quarterback Carson Palmer retired with no clear successor in place. Wideout Larry Fitzgerald is only under contract for one more season and is 34 years old.

The Cardinals have gone 15-16-1 in the past two years, failing to reach the postseason since 2015. Wilks will have his work cut out for him rebuilding the offense, but the defense has the potential to be a strong unit immediately.