Gordon Hayward's Wife Robyn Posts Video of Celtics Star Shooting in the Gym

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Gordon Hayward's recovery appears to be going well.

Robyn Hayward, his wife, posted a video of the Boston Celtics forward shooting in a gym Sunday night.

Hayward, 27, suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in his left leg in the Celtics' season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season but has been showing incremental progress in his recovery.

Doctors removed the brace from his leg earlier this month. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge described his recovery as "right on schedule."

"Yesterday was the day he got out of the brace. He's doing the standard shooting in place and dribbling in place, and nothing more than that on the court," Ainge told reporters. "He's slowly getting his strength back. But it's still way too early for talk of anything else. We're still aiming to have him ready for training camp next year."

Hayward signed a four-year max contract ($128 million) with the Celtics last July, reuniting with former Butler coach Brad Stevens. He and Kyrie Irving were expected to be the final pieces in the Celtics' championship puzzle, a fact that feels all the more likely given the Celtics sit as the East's top team without him.

"I was upset because I threw that pass," Irving told ESPN's Jackie MacMullan earlier this month. "It was crowded up there. [Dwyane Wade] was on the back side. LeBron [James] came over to help. Gordon jumped without seeing where he was landing. I wish I hadn't thrown it. I felt really bad about it."

Hayward opened up about his mindset following the injury in November.

"I keep imagining what it's going to be like to step onto the floor at the Garden, and make my regular-season debut as a Celtic," Hayward wrote on Facebook. "It's going to be a little delayed. But with each day of my rehab, I'll be that much closer to making it happen. I'm already dreaming about sharing that moment with everyone here in Boston—a city that I'm still getting to know, but that I've connected with through all of this in ways beyond anything I could have imagined."

It appears Hayward is getting closer to that goal, even if it won't be happening for another nine months or so.